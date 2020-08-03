BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 31 July 2020were:
568.83p Capital only
571.94p Including current year income XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share issuance of 55,000 ordinary shares on 04th June
2020, the Company has 83,643,462 ordinary shares in issue.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
Disclaimer
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 11:26:01 UTC