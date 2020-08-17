BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 14 August 2020were:
596.92p Capital only
600.20p Including current year income XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share issuance of 75,000 ordinary shares on 12th August 2020, the Company has 83,768,462 ordinary shares in issue.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
Disclaimer
