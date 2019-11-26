Log in
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Correction : Issue of Equity

11/26/2019 | 01:10pm EST

Please note, the announcement released today referenced PRNUK-2611191724-8739,
incorrectly stated that the Company had issued 200,000 shares from Treasury.
The correct amount was 150,000 shares.


BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (“Company”)

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that 150,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today sold by the Company from the shares held in Treasury at a price of 640.00 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value.

The resultant total number of Ordinary shares held in Treasury by the Company is 6,790,000. The number of ordinary shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of ordinary shares held by the Company in Treasury following this sale, is 73,740,326. With effect from 28 November 2019 the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 73,740,326. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact name for queries:

Kevin Mayger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Company Secretary Tel: 020 7743 1098

26 November 2019


