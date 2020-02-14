Log in
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc THRG GB0008910555

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

(THRG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/14 11:08:17 am
720 GBp   +0.84%
10:54aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Submission of Documents
PR
07:20aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/13BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Submission of Documents

02/14/2020 | 10:54am EST

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

- Annual Report for year ended 30 November 2019

- Form of Proxy relating to the Company’s Annual General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

The Annual Report for the year ended 30 November 2019 may also be viewed at:

http://www.blackrock.co.uk/thrg


14 February 2020


