Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst : Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Announce Estimated Sources of Distributions

Today, BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE: BCX),
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE: BDJ), BlackRock Energy
and Resources Trust (NYSE: BGR), BlackRock Enhanced International
Dividend Trust (NYSE: BGY), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE: BME),
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE: BOE), BlackRock
Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE: BUI),
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CII), and
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE: BST) (collectively, the
“Funds”) paid the following distributions per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund
|
|
|
Pay Date
|
|
|
Per Share
|
BCX
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
$0.051600
|
BDJ
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
$0.046700
|
BGR
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
$0.077600
|
BGY
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
$0.033800
|
BME
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
$0.200000
|
BOE
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
$0.063000
|
BUI
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
$0.121000
|
CII
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
$0.082800
|
BST
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
$0.230278
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Each of the Funds have adopted a managed distribution plan (the “Plan”)
and employ an option over-write policy to support a level distribution
of income, capital gains and/or return of capital. The fixed amounts
distributed per share are subject to change at the discretion of each
Fund’s Board of Directors/Trustees. Under its Plan, each Fund will
distribute all available investment income to its shareholders,
consistent with its primary investment objectives and as required by the
Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. If sufficient investment
income is not available on a monthly basis, the Funds will distribute
long-term capital gains and/or return capital to their shareholders in
order to maintain a level distribution.
The Funds’ estimated sources of the distributions paid this month and
for their current fiscal year are as follows:
|
|
Estimated Allocations as of December 31, 2018
|
Fund
|
|
|
Distribution
|
|
|
Net Investment Income
|
|
|
Net Realized Short-Term Gains
|
|
|
Net Realized Long-Term Gains
|
|
|
Return of Capital
|
BCX1
|
|
|
$0.051600
|
|
|
$0.014594 (28%)
|
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
|
$0.037006 (72%)
|
BDJ
|
|
|
$0.046700
|
|
|
$0.015620 (33%)
|
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
|
$0.031080 (67%)
|
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
BGR1
|
|
|
$0.077600
|
|
|
$0.047140 (61%)
|
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
|
$0.030460 (39%)
|
BGY
|
|
|
$0.033800
|
|
|
$0.011633 (34%)
|
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
|
$0.022167 (66%)
|
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
BME1
|
|
|
$0.200000
|
|
|
$0.012197 (6%)
|
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
|
$0.064060 (32%)
|
|
|
$0.123743 (62%)
|
BOE1
|
|
|
$0.063000
|
|
|
$0.023312 (37%)
|
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
|
$0.039688 (63%)
|
BUI1
|
|
|
$0.121000
|
|
|
$0.055756 (46%)
|
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
|
$0.065244 (54%)
|
CII1
|
|
|
$0.082800
|
|
|
$0.020317 (25%)
|
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
|
$0.062483 (75%)
|
BST
|
|
|
$0.230278
|
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
|
$0.230278 (100%)
|
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
Estimated Allocations for the Fiscal Year through December 31,
2018
|
Fund
|
|
|
Distribution
|
|
|
Net Investment Income
|
|
|
Net Realized Short-Term Gains
|
|
|
Net Realized Long-Term Gains
|
|
|
Return of Capital
|
BCX1
|
|
|
$0.619200
|
|
|
$0.209697 (34%)
|
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
|
$0.409503 (66%)
|
BDJ
|
|
|
$0.560400
|
|
|
$0.177394 (32%)
|
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
|
$0.383006 (68%)
|
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
BGR1
|
|
|
$0.931200
|
|
|
$0.272552 (29%)
|
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
|
$0.658648 (71%)
|
BGY
|
|
|
$0.443400
|
|
|
$0.162370 (37%)
|
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
|
$0.281030 (63%)
|
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
BME1
|
|
|
$2.400000
|
|
|
$0.069995 (3%)
|
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
|
$1.590526 (66%)
|
|
|
$0.739479 (31%)
|
BOE1
|
|
|
$0.846000
|
|
|
$0.295560 (35%)
|
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
|
$0.550440 (65%)
|
BUI1
|
|
|
$1.452000
|
|
|
$0.474884 (33%)
|
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
|
$0.977116 (67%)
|
CII1
|
|
|
$0.993600
|
|
|
$0.165678 (17%)
|
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
|
$0.128622 (13%)
|
|
|
$0.699300 (70%)
|
BST
|
|
|
$1.760278
|
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
|
$1.760278 (100%)
|
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its
income and net-realized capital gains in the current fiscal year;
therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A
return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the
shareholder’s investment is paid back to the shareholder. A return of
capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment
performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’. When
distributions exceed total return performance, the difference will
reduce the Fund’s net asset value per share.
The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates
and are being provided to you pursuant to regulatory requirements and
are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts
and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon
each Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal
year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund
will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you
how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
|
Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information:
|
Fund
|
|
|
Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the 5-year
period ending on 11/30/2018
|
|
|
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of
NAV as of 11/30/2018
|
|
|
Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year
through 11/30/2018
|
|
|
Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of
11/30/2018
|
BCX
|
|
|
(0.25)%
|
|
|
7.19%
|
|
|
(10.59)%
|
|
|
6.59%
|
BDJ
|
|
|
8.25%
|
|
|
6.25%
|
|
|
1.15%
|
|
|
5.73%
|
BGR
|
|
|
(5.39)%
|
|
|
7.40%
|
|
|
(10.71)%
|
|
|
6.79%
|
BGY
|
|
|
0.28%
|
|
|
6.92%
|
|
|
(8.26)%
|
|
|
6.99%
|
BME
|
|
|
13.43%
|
|
|
6.51%
|
|
|
15.56%
|
|
|
5.97%
|
BOE
|
|
|
3.36%
|
|
|
6.68%
|
|
|
(4.29)%
|
|
|
6.92%
|
BUI
|
|
|
6.73%
|
|
|
7.48%
|
|
|
(1.16)%
|
|
|
6.85%
|
CII
|
|
|
9.78%
|
|
|
6.30%
|
|
|
3.42%
|
|
|
5.78%
|
BST*
|
|
|
16.95%
|
|
|
10.28%
|
|
|
7.14%
|
|
|
5.69%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Portfolio launched within the past 5 years; the performance and
distribution rate information presented for this Fund reflects data from
inception to 11/30/2018.
Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about a Fund’s
investment performance from the amount of the Fund’s current
distributions or from the terms of the Fund’s Plan.
About BlackRock
BlackRock helps investors build better financial futures. As a fiduciary
to our clients, we provide the investment and technology solutions they
need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30,
2018, the firm managed approximately $6.44 trillion in assets on behalf
of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please
visit www.blackrock.com |
Twitter: @blackrock |
Blog: www.blackrockblog.com |
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.
Availability of Fund Updates
BlackRock will update performance and certain other data for the Funds
on a monthly basis on its website in the “Closed-end Funds” section of www.blackrock.com
as well as certain other material information as necessary from time to
time. Investors and others are advised to check the website for updated
performance information and the release of other material information
about the Funds. This reference to BlackRock’s website is intended to
allow investors public access to information regarding the Funds and
does not, and is not intended to, incorporate BlackRock’s website in
this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release, and other statements that BlackRock or a Fund may
make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to a Fund’s or
BlackRock’s future financial or business performance, strategies or
expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by
words or phrases such as “trend,” “potential,” “opportunity,”
“pipeline,” “believe,” “comfortable,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “current,”
“intention,” “estimate,” “position,” “assume,” “outlook,” “continue,”
“remain,” “maintain,” “sustain,” “seek,” “achieve,” and similar
expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,”
“should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions.
BlackRock cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to
numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and
BlackRock assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update
forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from
those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could
differ materially from historical performance.
With respect to the Funds, the following factors, among others, could
cause actual events to differ materially from forward-looking statements
or historical performance: (1) changes and volatility in political,
economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign
exchange rates or financial and capital markets, which could result in
changes in demand for the Funds or in a Fund’s net asset value; (2) the
relative and absolute investment performance of a Fund and its
investments; (3) the impact of increased competition; (4) the
unfavorable resolution of any legal proceedings; (5) the extent and
timing of any distributions or share repurchases; (6) the impact, extent
and timing of technological changes; (7) the impact of legislative and
regulatory actions and reforms, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street
Reform and Consumer Protection Act, and regulatory, supervisory or
enforcement actions of government agencies relating to a Fund or
BlackRock, as applicable; (8) terrorist activities, international
hostilities and natural disasters, which may adversely affect the
general economy, domestic and local financial and capital markets,
specific industries or BlackRock; (9) BlackRock’s ability to attract and
retain highly talented professionals; (10) the impact of BlackRock
electing to provide support to its products from time to time; and (11)
the impact of problems at other financial institutions or the failure or
negative performance of products at other financial institutions.
Annual and Semi-Annual Reports and other regulatory filings of the Funds
with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) are accessible on
the SEC's website at www.sec.gov
and on BlackRock’s website at www.blackrock.com,
and may discuss these or other factors that affect the Funds. The
information contained on BlackRock’s website is not a part of this press
release.
