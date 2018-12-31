BlackRock Closed-End Funds : Announce Addition to Boards of Directors/Trustees

The BlackRock registered closed-end funds (each a "Fund" and
collectively, the "Funds") announced today that Henry Gabbay will become
an independent director/trustee of each Fund on January 1, 2019. Mr.
Gabbay will stand for election at the 2019 annual shareholder meeting
for each Fund listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Mr. Gabbay is a director/trustee of certain BlackRock open-end funds. He
previously served as a director/trustee of the Funds from 2007 through
2014.
About BlackRock
BlackRock helps investors build better financial futures. As a fiduciary
to our clients, we provide the investment and technology solutions they
need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30,
2018, the firm manages approximately $6.44 trillion in assets on behalf
of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please
visit www.blackrock.com |
Twitter: @blackrock |
Blog: www.blackrockblog.com |
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.
Availability of Fund Updates
BlackRock will update performance and certain other data for the Funds
on a monthly basis on its website in the “Closed-end Funds” section of www.blackrock.com as
well as certain other material information as necessary from time to
time. Investors and others are advised to check the website for updated
performance information and the release of other material information
about the Funds. This reference to BlackRock’s website is intended to
allow investors public access to information regarding the Funds and
does not, and is not intended to, incorporate BlackRock’s website in
this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release, and other statements that BlackRock or a Fund may
make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to a Fund’s or
BlackRock’s future financial or business performance, strategies or
expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by
words or phrases such as “trend,” “potential,” “opportunity,”
“pipeline,” “believe,” “comfortable,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “current,”
“intention,” “estimate,” “position,” “assume,” “outlook,” “continue,”
“remain,” “maintain,” “sustain,” “seek,” “achieve,” and similar
expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,”
“should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions.
BlackRock cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to
numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and
BlackRock assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update
forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from
those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could
differ materially from historical performance.
With respect to the Funds, the following factors, among others, could
cause actual events to differ materially from forward-looking statements
or historical performance: (1) changes and volatility in political,
economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign
exchange rates or financial and capital markets, which could result in
changes in demand for the Funds or in a Fund’s net asset value; (2) the
relative and absolute investment performance of a Fund and its
investments; (3) the impact of increased competition; (4) the
unfavorable resolution of any legal proceedings; (5) the extent and
timing of any distributions or share repurchases; (6) the impact, extent
and timing of technological changes; (7) the impact of legislative and
regulatory actions and reforms, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street
Reform and Consumer Protection Act, and regulatory, supervisory or
enforcement actions of government agencies relating to a Fund or
BlackRock, as applicable; (8) terrorist activities, international
hostilities and natural disasters, which may adversely affect the
general economy, domestic and local financial and capital markets,
specific industries or BlackRock; (9) BlackRock’s ability to attract and
retain highly talented professionals; (10) the impact of BlackRock
electing to provide support to its products from time to time; and (11)
the impact of problems at other financial institutions or the failure or
negative performance of products at other financial institutions.
Annual and Semi-Annual Reports and other regulatory filings of the Funds
with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) are accessible on
the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and
on BlackRock’s website at www.blackrock.com ,
and may discuss these or other factors that affect the Funds. The
information contained on BlackRock’s website is not a part of this press
release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181231005126/en/