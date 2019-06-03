BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust : Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds

Certain BlackRock closed-end funds (the “Funds”) announced distributions
today as detailed below.
Municipal Funds:
Declaration- 6/3/2019 Ex-Date- 6/13/2019 Record- 6/14/2019
Payable- 7/1/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
National Funds
|
|
|
Ticker
|
|
Distribution
|
|
Change From
Prior
Distribution
|
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust*
|
|
|
BYM
|
|
$0.052000
|
|
-
|
BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust
|
|
|
BAF
|
|
$0.058500
|
|
-
|
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
|
|
|
BTA
|
|
$0.050500
|
|
-
|
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc.
|
|
|
MUI
|
|
$0.044500
|
|
-
|
BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust*
|
|
|
BBF
|
|
$0.058000
|
|
-
|
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc.
|
|
|
MUA
|
|
$0.054500
|
|
-
|
BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust
|
|
|
BBK
|
|
$0.054500
|
|
-
|
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust
|
|
|
BFK
|
|
$0.058500
|
|
-
|
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|
|
|
BLE
|
|
$0.058000
|
|
-
|
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc.
|
|
|
BKN
|
|
$0.057000
|
|
-
|
BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
|
|
|
BTT
|
|
$0.062400
|
|
-
|
The BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust
|
|
|
BSD
|
|
$0.057000
|
|
-
|
BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc.
|
|
|
MEN
|
|
$0.044000
|
|
-
|
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund
|
|
|
MFL
|
|
$0.052500
|
|
-
|
BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund
|
|
|
MFT
|
|
$0.059000
|
|
-
|
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc.
|
|
|
MHD
|
|
$0.067500
|
|
-
|
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc.
|
|
|
MQT
|
|
$0.048000
|
|
-
|
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc.
|
|
|
MQY
|
|
$0.056000
|
|
-
|
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc.*
|
|
|
MUE
|
|
$0.049000
|
|
-
|
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc.
|
|
|
MUH
|
|
$0.061500
|
|
-
|
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc.
|
|
|
MUS
|
|
$0.044500
|
|
-
|
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc.
|
|
|
MVT
|
|
$0.059500
|
|
-
|
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc.*
|
|
|
MYD
|
|
$0.059000
|
|
-
|
BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund*
|
|
|
MYF
|
|
$0.062000
|
|
-
|
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc.
|
|
|
MYI
|
|
$0.050500
|
|
-
|
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc.
|
|
|
MVF
|
|
$0.038500
|
|
-
|
BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust
|
|
|
BKK
|
|
$0.031800
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
State-Specific Funds
|
|
|
Ticker
|
|
Distribution
|
|
Change From
Prior
Distribution
|
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc.
|
|
|
MUC
|
|
$0.047500
|
|
-
|
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust*
|
|
|
BFZ
|
|
$0.044500
|
|
-
|
BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc.
|
|
|
MYC
|
|
$0.048000
|
|
-
|
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc.
|
|
|
MCA
|
|
$0.052000
|
|
-
|
BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|
|
|
BZM
|
|
$0.047400
|
|
-
|
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc.
|
|
|
MIY
|
|
$0.052000
|
|
-
|
BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc.*
|
|
|
MNE
|
|
$0.040000
|
|
-
|
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc.
|
|
|
MHN
|
|
$0.044500
|
|
-
|
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc.
|
|
|
MYN
|
|
$0.042500
|
|
-
|
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust
|
|
|
BSE
|
|
$0.040500
|
|
-
|
BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust
|
|
|
BQH
|
|
$0.048000
|
|
-
|
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
|
|
|
BNY
|
|
$0.044500
|
|
-
|
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|
|
|
BFY
|
|
$0.049000
|
|
-
|
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc.
|
|
|
MUJ
|
|
$0.052500
|
|
-
|
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc.
|
|
|
MYJ
|
|
$0.060500
|
|
-
|
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund*
|
|
|
MPA
|
|
$0.053000
|
|
-
|
BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc.
|
|
|
MZA
|
|
$0.047000
|
|
-
|
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|
|
|
BHV
|
|
$0.053500
|
|
-
|
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|
|
|
MHE
|
|
$0.044000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable Municipal Fund:
Declaration- 6/3/2019 Ex-Date- 6/13/2019 Record- 6/14/2019
Payable- 6/28/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund
|
|
|
|
Ticker
|
|
Distribution
|
|
Change From
Prior
Distribution
|
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust*
|
|
|
|
BBN
|
|
$0.118800
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable Funds:
Declaration- 6/3/2019 Ex-Date- 6/13/2019 Record- 6/14/2019
Payable- 6/28/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund
|
|
|
|
Ticker
|
|
Distribution
|
|
Change From
Prior
Distribution
|
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
|
|
|
|
BGT
|
|
$0.061800
|
|
-
|
BlackRock Core Bond Trust*
|
|
|
|
BHK
|
|
$0.065000
|
|
-
|
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust*
|
|
|
|
BIT
|
|
$0.116700
|
|
-
|
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc.*
|
|
|
|
BKT
|
|
$0.034400
|
|
-
|
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
|
|
|
|
BLW
|
|
$0.079500
|
|
-
|
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
|
|
|
|
BTZ
|
|
$0.067000
|
|
-
|
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc.
|
|
|
|
DSU
|
|
$0.068500
|
|
-
|
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc.*
|
|
|
|
EGF
|
|
$0.041000
|
|
-
|
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc.
|
|
|
|
FRA
|
|
$0.069500
|
|
-
|
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc.
|
|
|
|
HYT
|
|
$0.072000
|
|
-
|
BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|
|
|
|
BGIO
|
|
$0.050000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity Funds:
Declaration- 6/3/2019 Ex-Date- 6/13/2019 Record- 6/14/2019
Payable- 6/28/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund
|
|
|
Ticker
|
|
Distribution
|
|
ChangeFrom
Prior
Distribution
|
BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust*
|
|
|
BCX
|
|
$0.051600
|
|
-
|
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust*
|
|
|
BDJ
|
|
$0.046700
|
|
-
|
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust*
|
|
|
BGR
|
|
$0.077600
|
|
-
|
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust*
|
|
|
BGY
|
|
$0.033800
|
|
-
|
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust*
|
|
|
BME
|
|
$0.200000
|
|
-
|
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc.*
|
|
|
CII
|
|
$0.082800
|
|
-
|
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust*
|
|
|
BOE
|
|
$0.063000
|
|
-
|
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust*
|
|
|
BUI
|
|
$0.121000
|
|
-
|
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust*
|
|
|
BST
|
|
$0.150000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* In order to comply with the requirements of Section 19 of the
Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, each of the Funds noted
above posted to the DTC bulletin board and sent to its shareholders of
record as of the applicable record date a Section 19 notice with
the previous distribution payment. The Section 19 notice was provided
for informational purposes only and not for tax reporting purposes. This
information can be found in the “Closed-End Funds” section of www.blackrock.com.
As applicable, the final determination of the source and tax
characteristics of all distributions in 2019 will be made after the end
of the year.
BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX), BlackRock
Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ), BlackRock Energy and
Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR), BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend
Trust (NYSE:BGY), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME), BlackRock
Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE), BlackRock Utilities,
Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI), BlackRock
Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII), BlackRock Science and
Technology Trust (NYSE:BST), and BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund,
Inc. (NYSE:EGF) (collectively, the “Plan Funds”) have adopted a managed
distribution plan (a “Plan”) and employ an option over-write policy to
support a level distribution of income, capital gains and/or return of
capital. The fixed amounts distributed per share are subject to
change at the discretion of each Plan Fund’s Board of Directors/Trustees.
Under its Plan, each Plan Fund will distribute all available investment
income to its shareholders, consistent with its investment objectives
and as required by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. If
sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, each
Plan Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return capital
to its shareholders in order to maintain a level distribution.
The Plan Funds’ estimated sources of the distributions paid as of May
31, 2019 and for its current fiscal year is as follows:
|
|
Estimated Allocations as of May 31, 2019
|
Fund
|
|
Distribution
|
|
Net Investment
Income
|
|
Net Realized Short-
Term Gains
|
|
Net Realized Long-
Term Gains
|
|
Return of Capital
|
BCX1
|
|
$0.051600
|
|
$0.018174 (35%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
$0.033426 (65%)
|
BDJ
|
|
$0.046700
|
|
$0.027123 (58%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
$0.019577 (42%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
BGR1
|
|
$0.077600
|
|
$0.032687 (42%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
$0.044913 (58%)
|
BGY1
|
|
$0.033800
|
|
$0.033798 (100%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
$0.000002 (0%)
|
BME
|
|
$0.200000
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
$0.048424 (24%)
|
|
$0.151576 (76%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
BOE1
|
|
$0.063000
|
|
$0.044987 (71%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
$0.018013 (29%)
|
BUI
|
|
$0.121000
|
|
$0.069127 (57%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
$0.051873 (43%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
CII1
|
|
$0.082800
|
|
$0.011077 (13%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
$0.066208 (80%)
|
|
$0.005515 (7%)
|
BST
|
|
$0.150000
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
$0.150000 (100%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
EGF1
|
|
$0.041000
|
|
$0.026966 (66%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
$0.014034 (34%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated Allocations for the Fiscal Year through May 31, 2019
|
Fund
|
|
Distribution
|
|
Net Investment
Income
|
|
Net Realized Short-
Term Gains
|
|
Net Realized Long-
Term Gains
|
|
Return of Capital
|
BCX1
|
|
$0.258000
|
|
$0.134167 (52%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
$0.123833 (48%)
|
BDJ
|
|
$0.233500
|
|
$0.106047 (45%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
$0.127453 (55%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
BGR1
|
|
$0.388000
|
|
$0.161223 (42%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
$0.226777 (58%)
|
BGY1
|
|
$0.169000
|
|
$0.098171 (58%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
$0.070829 (42%)
|
BME
|
|
$1.000000
|
|
$0.048311 (5%)
|
|
$0.048424 (5%)
|
|
$0.903265 (90%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
BOE1
|
|
$0.315000
|
|
$0.172624 (55%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
$0.142376 (45%)
|
BUI
|
|
$0.605000
|
|
$0.243385 (40%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
$0.361615 (60%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
CII1
|
|
$0.414000
|
|
$0.094605 (23%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
$0.281437 (68%)
|
|
$0.037958 (9%)
|
BST
|
|
$0.750000
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
$0.750000 (100%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
EGF1
|
|
$0.164000
|
|
$0.126747 (77%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
$0.037253 (23%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1The Plan Fund estimates that it has distributed more than
its income and net-realized capital gains in the current fiscal year;
therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A
return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the
shareholder’s investment is paid back to the shareholder. A return of
capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Plan Fund's
investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or
‘income’. When distributions exceed total return performance, the
difference will reduce the Plan Fund’s net asset value per share.
The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates
and are not provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and
sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon each
Plan Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its
fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each
Plan Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will
tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax
purposes.
|
|
|
Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information:
|
Fund
|
|
Average annual total
return (in relation to
NAV) for the
5-year
period ending on
4/30/2019
|
|
Annualized current
distribution rate
expressed as a
percentage
of NAV as of
4/30/2019
|
|
Cumulative total return
(in relation to NAV) for
the
fiscal year through
4/30/2019
|
|
Cumulative fiscal
year distributions
as a percentage of
NAV
as of
4/30/2019
|
BCX
|
|
(0.16)%
|
|
6.97%
|
|
12.91%
|
|
2.32%
|
BDJ
|
|
8.15%
|
|
6.00%
|
|
12.83%
|
|
2.00%
|
BGR
|
|
(5.91)%
|
|
7.14%
|
|
16.39%
|
|
2.38%
|
BGY
|
|
1.45%
|
|
6.67%
|
|
11.31%
|
|
2.22%
|
BME
|
|
11.68%
|
|
6.65%
|
|
4.42%
|
|
2.22%
|
BOE
|
|
4.09%
|
|
6.48%
|
|
11.57%
|
|
2.16%
|
BUI
|
|
6.43%
|
|
7.15%
|
|
13.48%
|
|
2.38%
|
CII
|
|
9.97%
|
|
6.07%
|
|
14.67%
|
|
2.02%
|
BST*
|
|
19.86%
|
|
5.70%
|
|
27.34%
|
|
1.90%
|
EGF
|
|
1.77%
|
|
3.63%
|
|
1.54%
|
|
1.21%
*Portfolio launched within the past 5 years; the performance and
distribution rate information presented for this Fund reflects data from
inception to 4/30/2019.
Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about a Plan Fund’s
investment performance from the amount of the Plan Fund’s current
distributions or from the terms of a Plan Fund’s Plan.
BKT has adopted a Plan whereby beginning August 2018 the Fund will make
fixed monthly distributions to common stockholders and will distribute
all available investment income to its stockholders, consistent with its
investment objective and as required by the Code. The fixed amount
distributed per share is subject to change at the discretion of BKT’s
Board. If sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly
basis, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return
capital to its stockholders in order to maintain a level distribution.
The Fund is currently not relying on any exemptive relief from Section
19(b) of the 1940 Act. The Fund expects that distributions under the
Plan will exceed current income and capital gains and therefore will
likely include a return of capital. BKT may make additional
distributions from time to time, including additional capital gain
distributions at the end of the taxable year, if required to meet
requirements imposed by the Code and/or the 1940 Act.
BKT’s estimated sources of the distributions paid as of May 31, 2019 and
for its current fiscal year is as follows:
|
|
|
|
Estimated Allocations as of May 31, 2019
|
Fund
|
|
Distribution
|
|
Net Investment
Income
|
|
Net Realized Short-
Term Gains
|
|
Net Realized Long-
Term Gains
|
|
Return of Capital
|
BKT2
|
|
$0.034400
|
|
$0.022914 (67%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
$0.011486 (33%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated Allocations for the Fiscal Year through May 31, 2019
|
Fund
|
|
Distribution
|
|
Net Investment
Income
|
|
Net Realized Short-
Term Gains
|
|
Net Realized Long-
Term Gains
|
|
Return of Capital
|
BKT2
|
|
$0.137600
|
|
$0.104393 (76%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
$0 (0%)
|
|
$0.033207 (24%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2BKT estimates that it has distributed more than its income
and net realized capital gains in the current fiscal year; therefore, a
portion of the distribution may be a return of capital. A return of
capital may occur, for example, when some or all of a stockholder’s
investment is paid back to the stockholder. A return of capital
distribution does not necessarily reflect BKT’s investment performance
and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’. When distributions
exceed total return performance, the difference will reduce BKT’s net
asset value per share.
The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates
and are being provided to you pursuant to regulatory requirements and
are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts
and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon
BKT’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and
may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. BKT will send its
stockholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will illustrate
how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes
|
|
Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information:
|
Fund
|
|
Average annual total
return (in relation to
NAV) for the
5-year
period ending on
4/30/2019
|
|
Annualized current
distribution rate
expressed as a
percentage
of NAV as of
4/30/2019
|
|
Cumulative total return
(in relation to NAV) for
the
fiscal year through
4/30/2019
|
|
Cumulative fiscal
year distributions
as a percentage of
NAV
as of
4/30/2019
|
BKT
|
|
2.87%
|
|
6.56%
|
|
2.40%
|
|
2.19%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No conclusions should be drawn about the BKT’s investment performance
from the amount of the Fund’s distributions or from the terms of the
Fund’s Plan.
The amount distributed per share under a Plan is subject to change at
the discretion of the applicable Fund’s Board. Each Plan will be
subject to ongoing review by the Board to determine whether the Plan
should be continued, modified or terminated. The Board may amend the
terms of a Plan or suspend or terminate a Plan at any time without prior
notice to the Fund’s shareholders if it deems such actions to be in the
best interest of the Fund or its shareholders. The amendment or
termination of a Plan could have an adverse effect on the market price
of the Fund's shares.
About BlackRock
BlackRock helps investors build better financial futures. As a fiduciary
to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients
turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most
important goals. As of March 31, 2019, the firm managed approximately
$6.52 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For
additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com
| Twitter: @blackrock | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com
| LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock
Availability of Fund Updates
BlackRock will update performance and certain other data for the Funds
on a monthly basis on its website in the “Closed-end Funds” section of www.blackrock.com
as well as certain other material information as necessary from time to
time. Investors and others are advised to check the website for updated
performance information and the release of other material information
about the Funds. This reference to BlackRock’s website is intended to
allow investors public access to information regarding the Funds and
does not, and is not intended to, incorporate BlackRock’s website in
this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release, and other statements that BlackRock or a Fund may
make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to a Fund’s or
BlackRock’s future financial or business performance, strategies or
expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by
words or phrases such as “trend,” “potential,” “opportunity,”
“pipeline,” “believe,” “comfortable,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “current,”
“intention,” “estimate,” “position,” “assume,” “outlook,” “continue,”
“remain,” “maintain,” “sustain,” “seek,” “achieve,” and similar
expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,”
“should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions.
BlackRock cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to
numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and
BlackRock assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update
forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from
those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could
differ materially from historical performance.
With respect to the Funds, the following factors, among others, could
cause actual events to differ materially from forward-looking statements
or historical performance: (1) changes and volatility in political,
economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign
exchange rates or financial and capital markets, which could result in
changes in demand for the Funds or in a Fund’s net asset value; (2) the
relative and absolute investment performance of a Fund and its
investments; (3) the impact of increased competition; (4) the
unfavorable resolution of any legal proceedings; (5) the extent and
timing of any distributions or share repurchases; (6) the impact, extent
and timing of technological changes; (7) the impact of legislative and
regulatory actions and reforms, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street
Reform and Consumer Protection Act, and regulatory, supervisory or
enforcement actions of government agencies relating to a Fund or
BlackRock, as applicable; (8) terrorist activities, international
hostilities and natural disasters, which may adversely affect the
general economy, domestic and local financial and capital markets,
specific industries or BlackRock; (9) BlackRock’s ability to attract and
retain highly talented professionals; (10) the impact of BlackRock
electing to provide support to its products from time to time; and (11)
the impact of problems at other financial institutions or the failure or
negative performance of products at other financial institutions.
Annual and Semi-Annual Reports and other regulatory filings of the Funds
with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) are accessible on
the SEC's website at www.sec.gov
and on BlackRock’s website at www.blackrock.com,
and may discuss these or other factors that affect the Funds. The
information contained on BlackRock’s website is not a part of this press
release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005839/en/