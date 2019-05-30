Log in
BlackRock World Mining Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

05/30/2019 | 12:12pm EDT

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Jane Lewis
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status   Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
b) LEI LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 5p each (shares)



GB0005774855
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
338.719p 2933
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price
 		   n/a (single transaction - see above)
e) Date of the transaction 2019-05-30
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

