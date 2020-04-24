BlackRock World Mining Trust : Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

(LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)

(the “Company”)



DISCLOSURE OF RIGHTS ATTACHED TO EQUITY SHARES

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its Articles of Association, which is the document that sets out the terms

and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued.

A copy of the Articles of Association has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2639