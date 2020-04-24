BlackRock World Mining Trust : Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
(LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)
(the “Company”)
DISCLOSURE OF RIGHTS ATTACHED TO EQUITY SHARES
In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its Articles of Association, which is the document that sets out the terms
and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued.
A copy of the Articles of Association has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Enquiries:
Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639