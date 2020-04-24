Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock World Mining Trust plc    BRWM   GB0005774855

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

(BRWM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/24 11:35:10 am
312 GBp   +0.81%
11:44aBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares
PR
04/16BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
04/15BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Annual General Meeting
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock World Mining Trust : Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 11:44am EDT

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
(LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)
(the “Company”)

DISCLOSURE OF RIGHTS ATTACHED TO EQUITY SHARES

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its Articles of Association, which is the document that sets out the terms

and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued.

A copy of the Articles of Association has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRU
11:44aBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares
PR
04/16BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
04/15BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Annual General Meeting
PR
04/01BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
03/25BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
03/23BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/20BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/19BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/18BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/16BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group