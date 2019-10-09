Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock World Mining Trust plc    BRWM   GB0005774855

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

(BRWM)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/09 06:55:46 am
344.75 GBp   -0.65%
06:46aBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/08BlackRock bets on the circular economy with new fund
RE
10/07BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BlackRock World Mining Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 06:46am EDT

PR Newswire

London, October 8 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of
business on 8 October 2019 were:

396.26p  Capital only (undiluted)
408.00p  Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2.        Following the buyback of 22,700 ordinary shares on 26th September
2019, the Company has 176,222,207 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
16,789,635 which are held in treasury.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

Disclaimer

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 10:45:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRU
06:46aBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/08BlackRock bets on the circular economy with new fund
RE
10/07BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/04BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/04Boom of planet-friendly funds will impact companies' cost of capital - BlackR..
RE
09/25BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/25BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
09/18BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/13BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/04BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : s) in Company
PR
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 4,50%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 611 M
Chart BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 347,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Watson Cheyne Chairman
Colin Alexander Mason Buchan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Russell Philip Edey Independent Non-Executive Director
Judith Mosely Independent Non-Executive Director
Jane Margaret Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC1.91%746
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP.22.36%212
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group