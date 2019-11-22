BlackRock World Mining Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of business on 21 November 2019 were: 391.17p Capital only (undiluted) 399.76p Including current year income (undiluted) XD Notes: 1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 2. Following the buyback of 50,000 ordinary shares on 21st November 2019, the Company has 175,714,773 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 17,297,069 which are held in treasury. 3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3). 4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.