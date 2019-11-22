Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock World Mining Trust plc    BRWM   GB0005774855

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

(BRWM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BlackRock World Mining Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 06:42am EST

PR Newswire

London, November 21 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of
business on 21 November 2019 were:

391.17p  Capital only (undiluted)
399.76p  Including current year income (undiluted) XD

Notes:

1.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2.        Following the buyback of 50,000 ordinary shares on 21st November
2019, the Company has 175,714,773 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
17,297,069 which are held in treasury.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

Disclaimer

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 11:41:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRU
06:42aBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/21BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/21BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
11/20BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
11/20BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/18BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/15BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/14BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PR
11/11BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/08BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 4,55%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 603 M
Chart BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 3,43  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Watson Cheyne Chairman
Colin Alexander Mason Buchan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Russell Philip Edey Independent Non-Executive Director
Judith Mosely Independent Non-Executive Director
Jane Margaret Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC0.59%778
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP.25.98%244
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group