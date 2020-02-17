Log in
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

(BRWM)
BlackRock World Mining Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

02/17/2020 | 07:02am EST

PR Newswire

London, February 14 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of
business on 14 February 2020 were:

407.33p  Capital only (undiluted)
418.70p  Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2.        Following the buyback of 62,583 ordinary shares on 13th February
2020, the Company has 174,409,251 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
18,602,591 which are held in treasury.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

Disclaimer

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 12:01:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
David Watson Cheyne Chairman
Colin Alexander Mason Buchan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Russell Philip Edey Independent Non-Executive Director
Judith Mosely Independent Non-Executive Director
Jane Margaret Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC-3.39%841
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP.11.82%312
