BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

(BRWM)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 03/11 01:00:00 pm
304.7500 GBp   -1.06%
08:29aBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/09BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/05BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
BlackRock World Mining Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

03/11/2020 | 08:29am EDT

PR Newswire

London, March 9 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of
business on 10 March 2020 were:

331.44p  Capital only (undiluted)
346.01p  Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2.        Following the buyback of 200,000 ordinary shares on 26th February
2020, the Company has 173,605,020 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
19,406,822 which are held in treasury.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

Disclaimer

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 12:28:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
David Watson Cheyne Chairman
Colin Alexander Mason Buchan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Russell Philip Edey Independent Non-Executive Director
Judith Mosely Independent Non-Executive Director
Jane Margaret Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC-19.58%692
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP.-9.66%252
