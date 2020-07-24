Log in
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

(BRWM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/24 07:48:57 am
405.3699 GBX   -1.49%
07:51aBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/22BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/20BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
BlackRock World Mining Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

07/24/2020 | 07:51am EDT

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of business on 23 July 2020were:

454.77p Capital only (undiluted)
459.95p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2. Following the buyback of 200,000 ordinary shares on 26th February 2020, the Company has 173,605,020 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 19,406,822 which are held in treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

Disclaimer

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 11:50:11 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 124 M 158 M 158 M
Net income 2019 114 M 145 M 145 M
Net Debt 2019 89,3 M 114 M 114 M
P/E ratio 2019 5,91x
Yield 2019 5,74%
Capitalization 714 M 910 M 909 M
EV / Sales 2018 -9,09x
EV / Sales 2019 6,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,7%
Managers
NameTitle
David Watson Cheyne Chairman
Colin Alexander Mason Buchan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Russell Philip Edey Independent Non-Executive Director
Judith Mosely Independent Non-Executive Director
Jane Margaret Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director
