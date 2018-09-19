BlackRock World Mining Trust : Portfolio Update

Ten Largest Investments

Commenting on the markets, Evy Hambro and Olivia Markham, representing the Investment Manager noted:

The Company’s NAV decreased by 9.8% in August, underperforming its benchmark, the EMIX Global Mining Index (net return), which declined by 8.4%.

At a macroeconomic level, continued noise around trade wars, weakening data out of China and Emerging Market volatility, weighed on the commodity complex generally. During the month, the US announced sanctions on Turkey, with the country experiencing currency weakness and accelerating inflation levels. This weakness rippled through global currency markets, spilling into other emerging markets, including Argentina and Brazil.

Mined commodity prices were impacted largely on the back of continued US dollar strength, reiterating that the inverse relationship between metals and the US dollar remains true. However, the commodity price movements seemed to be disproportionate given that we are in an environment of very few supply additions and physical markets remained reasonably tight. Within the base metals, copper, nickel and zinc prices fell by 5.0%, 8.8% and 8.0% respectively. For the precious metals, gold, silver and platinum prices declined by 2.0%, 6.7% and 4.7% respectively. The fact that gold declined during the month points to the movements also being very dollar related, as mining and precious metals both selling off does not signal a true risk-off trade. (Commodity price returns in USD)

Within the Company’s portfolio, our higher beta names underperformed in a downmarket, with our position in First Quantum being amongst the largest detractors from relative performance in August. In addition, despite Iluka Resources reporting a 47% increase in Zircon pricing compared to the first half of 2017, the company announced unexpected cost increases at its rutile project in Sierra Leone. As a result, the share price came under pressure, with our position in the company detracting from relative performance.

Strategy and Outlook

After two strong years, investors that have not been exposed to mining may now be questioning if they have missed the opportunity. We are, however, still a long way below the peak in 2011 and the sector continues to trade at a valuation discount to broader equity markets. Meanwhile, free cash flow in the sector is close to the highest it has ever been. That said, we believe most mined commodities look reasonably fairly priced and so our base case is that they remain range-bound at current levels. Crucially, however, mining equities are still pricing in commodity prices well below current spot prices and, as such, we are constructive on the shares but fairly neutral on the commodities themselves. Many still distrust the miners, expecting them to make the same mistakes of the past in terms of poor capital discipline. Our view though is that the pain of the recent down-cycle is still too fresh in the minds of management teams for this to become a widespread issue in the near-term. We have begun to see moderate increases in sustaining capex announced but we believe for the most part these have been necessary increases rather than indicative of a widespread return to poor capital discipline.

