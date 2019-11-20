BlackRock World Mining Trust : Portfolio Update

Commenting on the markets, Evy Hambro and Olivia Markham, representing the Investment Manager noted:

Performance

The Company’s NAV fell by 2.8% in October, underperforming its reference index, the EMIX Global Mining Index (net return), which declined by 1.7%.

During the month we saw a degree of thawing in terms of the trade tensions between the US and China. Elsewhere, the yield curve for US 10-year Treasuries reversed and is no longer inverted below the 2-year rate. In other news, at the end of the month the US Federal Reserve (the Fed) cut interest rates to a target range of 1.50% to 1.75%. This was the third rate cut that we have seen from the Fed this year. The Fed also flagged that there were no plans to start raising rates again until they see a significant increase in inflation. In this environment, equity markets posted positive returns, with the MSCI World Index rising by 2.5%. (Figures in USD.)

Most mined commodity prices were up over the month. The base metals benefited from the improvement in the global economic growth outlook, with copper, aluminium and zinc prices up by 1.3%, 3.1% and 4.0% respectively. Meanwhile, in the precious metals space, gold and silver prices were up by 2.5% and 5.6% respectively, as US dollar weakness provided a tailwind. The bulk commodities were mixed, however, with the coking coal price up by 5.2% but the iron ore (62% fe) price falling by 9.6% to $84/tonne. (Figures in USD.)

Strategy and Outlook

We see an attractive valuation opportunity in mining today. The mining sector is generating close to record free cash flow today, whilst balance sheets are in strong shape and companies remain focused on capital discipline. Whilst US-China trade tensions are fuelling uncertainty, our base case remains that we have positive global economic growth for the next 12-18 months, albeit at a slower rate than was expected this time last year. Barring an economic recession, we expect the mining sector to re-rate as the miners continue to generate robust free cash flow and return capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. We expect most mined commodity prices to be stable to rising through the remainder of this year. On the commodity demand side, we do not anticipate a hard-landing type event in China and we have been encouraged by stimulus measures beginning to feed through into improvements in some economic data points. On the commodity supply side, supply is tight in most mined commodity markets and, given the cuts in mining sector spending since 2012 (down ~66%), we expect it to remain so.

All data points are in GBP terms unless stated otherwise.

20 November 2019