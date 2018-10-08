BlackRock World Mining Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

8 October 2018



BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the Company)

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155



Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury



The Company announces that it has today purchased 30,000 of its Ordinary Shares at a price of 354.82 pence per share to be held in treasury.



Following the settlement of this purchase on 10 October 2018 the issued share capital of the Company will be 176,405,242 Ordinary shares, excluding 16,606,600 which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 8.60% of the Company’s total issued share capital (193,011,842 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.



For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 176,405,242 with effect from settlement on 10 October 2018 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.



All enquiries:

C Driscoll

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 2427

