BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

(BRWM)
09/18 11:30:00 am
358.75 GBp   +0.63%
BlackRock World Mining Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

09/18/2019 | 12:16pm EDT

18 September 2019
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the Company)
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 14,243 of its Ordinary Shares at a price of 358.20 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following the settlement of this purchase on 20 September 2019 the issued share capital of the Company will be 176,257,507 Ordinary shares, excluding 16,754,335 which are held in treasury.  Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 8.68% of the Company’s total issued share capital (193,011,842 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 176,257,507 with effect from settlement on 20 September 2019 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:
K Mayger
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 1098


© PRNewswire 2019
