Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock World Mining Trust plc    BRWM   GB0005774855

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

(BRWM)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 11/25 11:29:59 am
348.75 GBp   +0.65%
12:37pBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06:48aBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/22BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BlackRock World Mining Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 12:37pm EST

25 November 2019

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the Company)
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 50,999 of its Ordinary Shares at a price of 348.12 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following the settlement of this purchase on 27 November 2019 the issued share capital of the Company will be 175,563,774 Ordinary Shares, excluding 17,448,068 which are held in treasury.  Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 9.0% of the Company’s total issued share capital (193,011,842 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 175,563,774 with effect from settlement on 27 November 2019 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2427
 


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRU
12:37pBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06:48aBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/22BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/21BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/21BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
11/20BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
11/20BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/18BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/15BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/14BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group