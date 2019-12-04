BlackRock World Mining Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

4 December 2019



BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the Company)

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155



Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury



The Company announces that it has today purchased 32,084 of its Ordinary Shares at a price of 349.19 pence per share to be held in treasury.



Following the settlement of this purchase on 6 December 2019 the issued share capital of the Company will be 175,282,689 Ordinary Shares, excluding 17,729,153 which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 9.2% of the Company’s total issued share capital (193,011,842 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.



For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 175,282,689 with effect from settlement on 6 December 2019 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.



All enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 2427

