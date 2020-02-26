Log in
BlackRock World Mining Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

02/26/2020 | 12:14pm EST

26 February 2020
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the Company)
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 200,000 of its Ordinary Shares at a price of 348.29 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following the settlement of this purchase on 28 February 2020 the issued share capital of the Company will be 173,605,020 Ordinary Shares, excluding 19,406,822 which are held in treasury.  Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 10.1% of the Company’s total issued share capital (193,011,842 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 173,605,020 with effect from settlement on 28 February 2020 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:
C Driscoll
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2427
 


© PRNewswire 2020
