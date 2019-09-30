Blacksteel Energy Inc. Misses Repayment of Outstanding Debentures

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2019) - Blacksteel Energy Inc. (TSXV: BEY) ("Blacksteel" or the "Corporation") announces that it is not able to repay its outstanding convertible debentures (the "Convertible Debentures") that were issued in September, October and November of 2015 and matured today.

The Corporation had issued Convertible Debentures with an approximate principal value of $1,958,000 as part of a financing for the proposed acquisition of TERIC Power Ltd., a transaction which was never completed.

The Corporation has been in discussions with Convertible Debenture holders and their representatives to consider a restructuring of the Convertible Debentures.

About Blacksteel Energy Inc.

Blacksteel is a junior oil and gas company involved in the exploration, exploitation, development and production of petroleum and natural gas resources.

