Blackstone : Announces $20.5 Billion Final Close for Latest Global Real Estate Fund

09/11/2019 | 05:11pm EDT

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) today announced the final close of its latest global real estate fund, Blackstone Real Estate Partners IX (“BREP IX”). BREP IX has $20.5 billion of total capital commitments — the largest real estate fund ever raised. Blackstone is also currently investing two regional opportunistic funds, the €7.9 billion BREP Europe V and the $7.2 billion BREP Asia II.

Kathleen McCarthy, Global Co-Head of Blackstone Real Estate, said, “This fundraise reflects the excellent relationships we have with our limited partners given the strong results the BREP funds have generated for them since 1991. We are grateful to our investors for their ongoing support and look forward to putting this capital to work on their behalf.”

Added Ken Caplan, Global Co-Head of Blackstone Real Estate: “Despite the challenging investment environment, we continue to see compelling opportunities around our highest conviction investment themes. BREP IX’s scale allows us to commit capital globally in a differentiated set of complex transactions.”

In June, BREP IX committed to its initial investment, the purchase of GLP’s U.S. Logistics Assets for a total of $19 billion, alongside other Blackstone vehicles. This acquisition is expected to close in the coming weeks.

About Blackstone Real Estate

Blackstone is a global leader in real estate investing. Blackstone’s real estate business was founded in 1991 and has $154 billion of investor capital under management. Blackstone is one of the largest property owners in the world, owning and operating assets across every major geography and sector, including logistics, multifamily and single family housing, office, hospitality and retail. Our opportunistic funds seek to acquire undermanaged, well-located assets across the world. Blackstone’s Core+ strategy invests in substantially stabilized real estate globally through regional open-ended funds focused on high-quality assets, and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (BREIT), a non-listed REIT that invests in U.S. income-generating assets. Blackstone Real Estate also operates one of the leading global real estate debt businesses, providing comprehensive financing solutions across the capital structure and risk spectrum, including management of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT).


© Business Wire 2019
