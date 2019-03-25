Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Blackstone Group LP    BX

BLACKSTONE GROUP LP

(BX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Blackstone : Announces First Quarter 2019 Investor Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 11:31am EDT

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) announced today that it will host its first quarter 2019 investor conference call on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET. You can listen to the call by dialing +1 (877) 391-6747 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (617) 597-9291 (international) passcode number 149 943 55#.

Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the internet and you can listen to it through the Shareholders section of Blackstone’s website http://www.blackstone.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a replay on our website or you can dial +1 (888) 286-8010 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (617) 801-6888 (international) passcode number 134 965 18# beginning about two hours after the event.

As of first quarter 2016, Blackstone no longer issues its earnings release via a third-party newswire. Blackstone continues to distribute earnings releases via other existing channels, including its website, email lists and Twitter account. Those interested in firm updates can sign up here to receive Blackstone press releases via email or follow the company on Twitter @Blackstone.

To register for the conference call please use the following link: https://cossprereg.btci.com/prereg/key.process?key=PB6R663NC

To register for the webcast please use the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1238189&tp_key=67fca773f9

About Blackstone

Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our asset management businesses, with $472 billion in assets under management, include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
11:31aBLACKSTONE : Announces First Quarter 2019 Investor Call
BU
09:09aScout24 Expects Detailed Hellman-Blackstone Offer Within Days
DJ
07:51aScout24 expresses interest in eBay's classifieds business
RE
07:36aTHOMSON REUTERS : Tradeweb Sets IPO at 27.3 Million Shares Priced at $24 to $26 ..
DJ
03/21BLACKSTONE LP : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
03/21EXCLUSIVE : KKR raising first Asia real estate fund, targeting $1.5 billion - so..
RE
03/20BLACKSTONE LP : Kotak Realty Fund ties up with DivyaSree Developers to start $40..
AQ
03/19WPP : Buyout Firms Speak to WPP About Data Unit Stake, Sources Say -- Reuters
DJ
03/19EXCLUSIVE : Advent and Blackstone among bidders for WPP market research arm Kant..
RE
03/19BLACKSTONE LP : joins KKR and BlackRock in Mexico private equity fundraising
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 847 M
EBIT 2019 3 944 M
Net income 2019 4 020 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,52%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 9,68
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,00x
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,24x
Capitalization 41 070 M
Chart BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Group LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 40,0 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kathleen Skero Finance Director & Principal Accounting Officer
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
Jay A. Leek Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP15.13%41 070
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP6.98%23 377
FRANKLIN RESOURCES8.23%16 355
AMUNDI20.71%12 700
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN-4.08%11 116
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC1.07%8 491
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.