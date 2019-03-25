Blackstone : Announces First Quarter 2019 Investor Call

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) announced today that it will host its first quarter 2019 investor conference call on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET. You can listen to the call by dialing +1 (877) 391-6747 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (617) 597-9291 (international) passcode number 149 943 55#.

Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the internet and you can listen to it through the Shareholders section of Blackstone’s website http://www.blackstone.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a replay on our website or you can dial +1 (888) 286-8010 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (617) 801-6888 (international) passcode number 134 965 18# beginning about two hours after the event.

As of first quarter 2016, Blackstone no longer issues its earnings release via a third-party newswire. Blackstone continues to distribute earnings releases via other existing channels, including its website, email lists and Twitter account. Those interested in firm updates can sign up here to receive Blackstone press releases via email or follow the company on Twitter @Blackstone.

To register for the conference call please use the following link: https://cossprereg.btci.com/prereg/key.process?key=PB6R663NC

To register for the webcast please use the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1238189&tp_key=67fca773f9

About Blackstone

Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our asset management businesses, with $472 billion in assets under management, include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

