Blackstone : Announces First Quarter 2019 Investor Call

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) announced today that it will host its first quarter
2019 investor conference call on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.
ET. You can listen to the call by dialing +1 (877) 391-6747 (U.S.
domestic) or +1 (617) 597-9291 (international) passcode number 149 943
55#.
Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the
internet and you can listen to it through the Shareholders section of
Blackstone’s website http://www.blackstone.com.
For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a replay
on our website or you can dial +1 (888) 286-8010 (U.S. domestic) or +1
(617) 801-6888 (international) passcode number 134 965 18# beginning
about two hours after the event.
As of first quarter 2016, Blackstone no longer issues its earnings
release via a third-party newswire. Blackstone continues to distribute
earnings releases via other existing channels, including its website,
email lists and Twitter account. Those interested in firm updates can
sign up here to receive Blackstone press releases via email or follow
the company on Twitter @Blackstone.
To register for the conference call please use the following link: https://cossprereg.btci.com/prereg/key.process?key=PB6R663NC
To register for the webcast please use the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1238189&tp_key=67fca773f9
