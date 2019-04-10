Blackstone : Completes 10-Year Euro-Denominated Senior Notes Offering

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) has completed its previously announced offering of
€600 million of 1.500% senior notes due 2029 of Blackstone Holdings
Finance Co. L.L.C., its indirect subsidiary. The notes are fully and
unconditionally guaranteed by The Blackstone Group L.P. and its indirect
subsidiaries, Blackstone Holdings I L.P., Blackstone Holdings AI L.P.,
Blackstone Holdings II L.P., Blackstone Holdings III L.P. and Blackstone
Holdings IV L.P. Blackstone intends to use the proceeds from the notes
offering for general corporate purposes.
The notes were offered and sold to qualified institutional buyers in the
United States pursuant to Rule 144A and outside the United States
pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933.
The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or
any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United
States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the
registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 and applicable
state laws.
In the United Kingdom, this press release is only being distributed to,
and is only directed at, persons who are “qualified investors” (as
defined in Directive 2003/71/EC as amended or superseded) who are (i)
persons who have professional experience in matters relating to
investments and who qualify as investment professionals falling within
Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial
Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”) or (ii) high net worth entities, and
other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within
Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being
referred to as “relevant persons”). Any offering of notes in the United
Kingdom will only be made available to, and any invitation, offer or
agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such notes will be
engaged in only with, relevant persons.
The notes described in this press release are not intended to be
offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered,
sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European
Economic Area (“EEA”). For these purposes, a retail investor means a
person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point
(11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, “MiFID II”);
or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as
amended), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client
as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently no
key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as
amended, the “PRIIPs Regulation”) for offering or selling the notes
described in this press release or otherwise making them available to
retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or
selling the notes or otherwise making them available to any retail
investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation. MIFID
II product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target
market – Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer’s product approval
process, the target market assessment in respect of the notes referred
to in this announcement has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target
market for such securities is eligible counterparties and professional
clients only, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for
distribution of the securities to eligible counterparties and
professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering,
selling or recommending such notes (a “distributor”) should take into
consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a
distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own
target market assessment in respect of such securities (by either
adopting or refining the manufacturers’ target market assessment) and
determining appropriate distribution channels.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation of an offer to purchase the notes or any other securities,
and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or
jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be
unlawful. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in
accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act of 1933. The
distribution of this press release may be restricted by law in certain
jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this announcement or
other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves
about and observe any such restriction.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005902/en/