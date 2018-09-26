Blackstone : Hires Chief Risk Officer and Marketing Head for Blackstone : Insurance Solutions Business

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) today announced additional senior hires for its
Blackstone Insurance Solutions (BIS) group, as it continues to expand
that business, which is dedicated to delivering the firm’s private
credit and investment management expertise to insurers.
Tsana Nobles, former Head of Global Strategy, Investments at XL Catlin,
joined the group as Chief Risk Officer, responsible for assessing
investment and insurance risk as well as helping to further develop BIS’
risk and analytics framework. Molly Sheinberg, former Executive Director
in J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s Global Fixed Income Insurance
Solutions group, joined Blackstone to lead BIS marketing efforts.
Chris Blunt, CEO of Blackstone Insurance Solutions, said: “I look
forward to working closely with Tsana and Molly as we continue to build
a world-class team to seamlessly deliver Blackstone’s investment
management expertise and innovative products to insurers. Their strong
backgrounds in the industry will be invaluable as BIS continues to
attract and deliver for its insurance clients.”
Tsana Nobles commented: “I am excited to have joined Chris and the
talented BIS team during this time of growth for this business. Over my
career, I have seen firsthand the unique investment challenges that
insurers face and believe that Blackstone can play an important role as
a partner to the industry.”
Molly Sheinberg added: “Blackstone’s capabilities and expertise across
asset classes make it an ideal partner to insurers. I am excited to have
joined the Blackstone team as it explores new opportunities and
continues to support its existing insurance clients.”
Prior to her role at XL Catlin, Tsana Nobles was Chief Risk Officer,
Investments at Axis Capital. She is a Fellow in the Society of Actuaries
and holds a BA in Mathematics and French, and a MS in Mathematics from
the University of Vermont.
Molly Sheinberg worked in a number of roles at AIG and J.P. Morgan Asset
Management prior to joining Blackstone. She holds a BA in Economics and
International Relations from Brown University and an MBA from Saïd
Business School, University of Oxford.
These hires mark the continued expansion of this business, which was launched
in January with the appointment of Chris Blunt, former President of
New York Life’s Investments Group, as a Senior Managing Director and
Chief Executive Officer of BIS. Additionally, in January, Senior
Managing Director Martin Alderson Smith joined BIS from Blackstone’s
Corporate Development group. Other hires include Michael McRaith, former
Director of the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Federal Insurance
Office, Erich Schram, former Chief Investment Officer at Guggenheim Life
and Annuity Company, and Kevin Relihan, former Managing Director in
Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Insurance business.
About Blackstone
Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms. We seek to
create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors,
the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do
this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help
companies solve problems. Our asset management businesses, with
approximately $440 billion in assets under management, include
investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt
and equity, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary
funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com.
