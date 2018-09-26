Log in
Blackstone : Hires Chief Risk Officer and Marketing Head for Blackstone : Insurance Solutions Business

09/26/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) today announced additional senior hires for its Blackstone Insurance Solutions (BIS) group, as it continues to expand that business, which is dedicated to delivering the firm’s private credit and investment management expertise to insurers.

Tsana Nobles, former Head of Global Strategy, Investments at XL Catlin, joined the group as Chief Risk Officer, responsible for assessing investment and insurance risk as well as helping to further develop BIS’ risk and analytics framework. Molly Sheinberg, former Executive Director in J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s Global Fixed Income Insurance Solutions group, joined Blackstone to lead BIS marketing efforts.

Chris Blunt, CEO of Blackstone Insurance Solutions, said: “I look forward to working closely with Tsana and Molly as we continue to build a world-class team to seamlessly deliver Blackstone’s investment management expertise and innovative products to insurers. Their strong backgrounds in the industry will be invaluable as BIS continues to attract and deliver for its insurance clients.”

Tsana Nobles commented: “I am excited to have joined Chris and the talented BIS team during this time of growth for this business. Over my career, I have seen firsthand the unique investment challenges that insurers face and believe that Blackstone can play an important role as a partner to the industry.”

Molly Sheinberg added: “Blackstone’s capabilities and expertise across asset classes make it an ideal partner to insurers. I am excited to have joined the Blackstone team as it explores new opportunities and continues to support its existing insurance clients.”

Prior to her role at XL Catlin, Tsana Nobles was Chief Risk Officer, Investments at Axis Capital. She is a Fellow in the Society of Actuaries and holds a BA in Mathematics and French, and a MS in Mathematics from the University of Vermont.

Molly Sheinberg worked in a number of roles at AIG and J.P. Morgan Asset Management prior to joining Blackstone. She holds a BA in Economics and International Relations from Brown University and an MBA from Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.

These hires mark the continued expansion of this business, which was launched in January with the appointment of Chris Blunt, former President of New York Life’s Investments Group, as a Senior Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BIS. Additionally, in January, Senior Managing Director Martin Alderson Smith joined BIS from Blackstone’s Corporate Development group. Other hires include Michael McRaith, former Director of the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Federal Insurance Office, Erich Schram, former Chief Investment Officer at Guggenheim Life and Annuity Company, and Kevin Relihan, former Managing Director in Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Insurance business.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our asset management businesses, with approximately $440 billion in assets under management, include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.


© Business Wire 2018
