Blackstone : Infrastructure Partners Announces Growth-Oriented Investment in Carrix, One of the World's Largest Marine Terminal Operators

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) today announced that funds affiliated with
Blackstone Infrastructure Partners (BIP), have made a growth-oriented
investment in Carrix, the largest marine terminal operator in the U.S.
and in the Americas. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Carrix is the parent company of SSA Marine and its related affiliates
with combined operations at over 250 port and rail locations worldwide,
including 16 container terminals in Long Beach, Oakland, Seattle and
Tacoma, Panama, Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Vietnam.
“We are pleased that BIP has invested in Carrix and will be working with
us to continue our on-going growth and development,” said Jon Hemingway,
Chairman of Carrix. “Along with its affiliates, BIP brings an amazing
network of highly skilled and experienced people, global relationships,
expertise in a diverse array of businesses, and myriad capabilities to
apply. When combined with our experience in the port industry and
infrastructure development, we have substantially broadened what our
shareholders and directors can do to support Carrix and its management
team.”
“Since its founding in 1949, the Carrix team has built the leading ports
business in the Americas, with a strong track record of growth and
innovation,” said Sean Klimczak, Global Head of Infrastructure at
Blackstone. “We are excited to partner with the two existing shareholder
families to support the expansion of Carrix. This platform investment
fits well with our strategy of developing partnerships with industry
leaders behind whom we can continue to invest additional capital for
decades to come.”
The transaction is expected to close by the end of April.
About Carrix
Carrix is the world’s largest independent, privately-held marine
terminal operator, with activities at more than 250 terminal facilities
and rail operations throughout geographies in the U.S., Canada, Mexico,
Central America, South America, Asia, New Zealand and South Africa.
Since its founding in 1949, Carrix has continued to grow, always
focusing on its customers’ interests. Recently, a subsidiary of Carrix
completed a major expansion of its Oakland International Container
Terminal, providing a 284 acre facility with 5 continuous berths and
will include 10 Post-Panamax container cranes ready to handle the
largest vessels calling at the port. Other affiliates of Carrix are
working on significant expansion projects in several geographies,
including the recently announced Blount Island Marine Terminal in
Jacksonville.
Carrix is also the parent company of other businesses that provide
marine and rail terminal management.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190310005033/en/