Blackstone Group LP    BX

BLACKSTONE GROUP LP (BX)
My previous session
Blackstone LP : Australia's Investa says Blackstone to sweeten bid

08/27/2018 | 02:21am CEST
The logo for Australia's Investa Office Fund (IOF), a real estate investment trust, adorns the front of their office building in central Sydney

(Reuters) - Australia's Investa Office Fund said on Monday that Blackstone Group LP will sweeten its bid for the company, after Investa met the conditions for the offer to be raised.

Investa's manager last week said two funds affiliated to Blackstone Group had agreed to raise their offer by about A$120 million (68.84 million pounds) to A$5.3485 per Investa unit from an earlier bid of A$5.1485 per unit, subject to certain conditions.

The Investa Listed Funds Management Ltd Board continues to unanimously recommend voting in favour of the raised Blackstone proposal in the absence of a superior proposal, the statement said.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP 1.10% 36.7 Delayed Quote.13.37%
INVESTA OFFICE FUND 1.37% 5.18 End-of-day quote.13.85%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 198 M
EBIT 2018 4 029 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,15%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,10
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,07x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,81x
Capitalization 43 683 M
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kathleen Skero Finance Director & Principal Accounting Officer
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
Jay A. Leek Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP13.37%43 683
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP9.65%27 982
LEGAL & GENERAL-5.96%19 567
AMUNDI-11.82%14 383
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN20.70%13 317
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN-26.04%12 283
