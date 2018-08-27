Blackstone LP : Australia's Investa says Blackstone to sweeten bid

Investa's manager last week said two funds affiliated to Blackstone Group had agreed to raise their offer by about A$120 million (68.84 million pounds) to A$5.3485 per Investa unit from an earlier bid of A$5.1485 per unit, subject to certain conditions.

The Investa Listed Funds Management Ltd Board continues to unanimously recommend voting in favour of the raised Blackstone proposal in the absence of a superior proposal, the statement said.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)