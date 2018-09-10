Blackstone LP : Australia's Investa sets September 17 to decide on Blackstone bid

Blackstone Group declared its A$5.52 per share offer as final. The U.S. private equity giant increased its offer for the Sydney-focused landlord last week in response to a rival bid from Canada's Oxford Properties Group.

Oxford, which already owns 10 percent of Investa, offered A$5.50 per share compared with the U.S. buyout giant's previous bid of A$5.3485 per share.

A Sydney-based spokeswoman for Oxford Properties Group, the real estate investment arm of Canadian pension fund OMERS, declined to comment.

Australia's commercial property sector has defied a softening in home values. With overall unemployment sitting at a six-year low, economic growth surging and city downtown capacity barely growing, demand is outstripping supply.

The face-off between the North American firms is indicative of a reach for yield by global investors amid strong Australian commercial rents, especially in Sydney, where downtown capacity is tight.

