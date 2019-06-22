Log in
Blackstone LP : Bidders On Hotel Portfolio Thin Out

06/22/2019

By Craig Karmin

The field of investor groups bidding for the luxury hotel portfolio owned by a Chinese insurer has narrowed to about a half dozen, with bids ranging from about $5.5 billion to $5.8 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Blackstone Group LP, Brookfield Asset Management and Mirae Asset Management, part of a South Korean financial-services company, are among the current bidders, these people said. The number of bidders is down from nearly 20 groups that expressed interest in the portfolio, these people said.

China's Anbang Insurance Group Co. is looking to unload a luxury hotel collection that it acquired for $5.5 billion about three years ago from Blackstone, as pressure builds on the company to raise cash following its seizure by the Chinese government.

A representative for Anbang declined to comment.

The portfolio includes 15 high-end properties, among them Essex House Hotel overlooking Manhattan's Central Park, the Four Seasons Hotel in Jackson Hole, Wyo., and the Fairmont in Chicago.

Anbang was at the center of a wave of Chinese insurers and other investors who went on a U.S. real-estate buying spree, taking advantage of new rules that allowed them to invest more easily abroad. Chinese companies, like HNA Group Co. and Greenland Holding Group, scooped up trophy assets in big U.S. cities.

In 2015, Anbang paid $1.95 billion for New York's landmark Waldorf Astoria hotel -- the highest price ever for a U.S. hotel. The property, which isn't part of the portfolio Anbang bought from Blackstone, currently is closed as it undergoes a massive renovation.

Anbang isn't including the Waldorf in the hotel portfolio it is selling, and the insurer is in the process of converting hundreds of rooms into condos for sale starting the fall, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.

Write to Craig Karmin at craig.karmin@wsj.com

