Blackstone LP : Chairman's Letter 2018

Performance and Innovation

Blackstone Chairman's Letter 2018

Another Standout Year

2018 was a year of two starkly different market backdrops. The first nine months were characterized by a persistent move higher in U.S. equities following the passage of tax reform, culminating in a fresh peak for the S&P 500 in late September. The fourth quarter, however, brought a sharp reversal in these trends. Investor concerns over global growth, trade and geopolitical issues drove the S&P - along with most other global and regional indices - into negative territory for the year. 2018 became the first in at least 15 years where every major traditional asset class had negative real returns.

Despite the storm, we are pleased to report that Blackstone again delivered outperformance to our limited partner investors across an ever-growing number of strategies. Our private equity and real estate funds, for example, appreciated 10 to 19% in 2018, compared to equity indices which declined4 to 17%.1This outperformance highlights our ability to intervene in our investments, and the critical advantages of having long-term capital. Today, I believe the firm is better positioned than ever to navigate the increasingly complex challenges facing investors, and thrive in any market context.

As a result of this performance, our limited partners continue to put their trust in us, and we continue to innovate on their behalf to offer a wider range of investment solutions. The outcome was another year of strong growth in 2018, with over $100 billion of gross capital inflows for the second year in a row. Our total AUM rose 9% in 2018 to a new record $472 billion, despite returning $34 billion to our investors through realizations during the year. This success distinguishes Blackstone in an environment where most traditional money managers faced net outflows and declining AUM. In short, we're able to raise capital and continue building our business when other managers cannot. Strong execution across our businesses translated into $2.7 billion of Distributable Earnings for the full year, while our Fee Related Earnings rose to a record $1.5 billion, or $1.21 per share - up 9% versus 2017.2

And the path forward remains bright. With several of our largest flagship funds currently being raised, we expect to exceed our substantial recent pace of fundraising in 2019. At our Investor Day