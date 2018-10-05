Blackstone LP : Current report filing

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 2, 2018

THE BLACKSTONE GROUP L.P.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Effective December 31, 2018 (the "Effective Date"), J. Tomilson Hill will resign from his position as a director and Vice Chairman of Blackstone Group Management L.L.C., the general partner (the "General Partner") of The Blackstone Group L.P. (the "Partnership" and, together with the General Partner, "Blackstone"). Until the Effective Date, Mr. Hill will continue to serve in his current positions, including as Chairman of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management, and help effectuate a smooth management transition.

In connection with his resignation, Mr. Hill entered into a withdrawal agreement with Blackstone on October 2, 2018. Under the terms of the withdrawal agreement, Mr. Hill agreed to enter into a general release of claims in favor of Blackstone and its related parties and affirmed his non-competition, non-solicitation, non-disparagement and confidentiality covenants contained in his Non-Competition and Non-Solicitation Agreement (the "Non-Competition Agreement"), subject to certain limited exceptions and clarifications. All payments and benefits are subject to Mr. Hill's timely execution and non-revocation of the release and compliance with these restrictive covenants.

Under the terms of the withdrawal agreement, Mr. Hill will receive total target annual cash compensation of $7,500,000 for 2018, subject to his continued service through the Effective Date and satisfaction of his transition responsibilities. Mr. Hill's resignation will constitute a "qualifying retirement" for purposes of his outstanding bonus deferral units, special equity awards and carried interest awards and, as such, he will remain eligible to vest in 100% of such bonus deferral units, 50% of such special equity awards and 50% of such carried interest awards. Under the terms of the withdrawal agreement,

Mr. Hill will also remain eligible to vest in the remaining 50% of his special equity awards and carried interest awards, subject to his continued compliance with the terms of the withdrawal agreement and his Non-Competition Agreement (as modified by the withdrawal agreement).

The withdrawal agreement also provides for Mr. Hill to receive a fully vested profit sharing percentage of 4% for all investments made by the Blackstone Strategic Capital Holdings ("BSCH") fund that close prior to the Effective Date, additional awards of up to 2.5% of the total "carry dollars" (as defined in the withdrawal agreement) created on new investments by the BSCH fund in which Mr. Hill has material involvement and 2% of the carry proceeds realized by Blackstone Capital Partners VI from its investment in First Eagle Investment Management. Mr. Hill will also remain eligible to participate in Blackstone's side-by-side or similar investment programs for 5 years following the Effective Date, in some cases without being subject to performance or management fees (but subject to an administrative fee) and subject to certain terms and conditions as further described in the withdrawal agreement.

