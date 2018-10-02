Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Blackstone LP : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

10/02/2018 | 12:27am CEST

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number: 3235-0104

Estimated average burden

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

hours per response... 0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

Blackstone BGSL Holdings LLC

10/1/2018

Blackstone / GSO Secured Lending Fund [NONE]

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

(1) (2) (3) (4) (5)

Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

60

ISee Footnotes

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

Explanation of Responses:

  • (1) Reflects securities held directly by Blackstone BGSL Holdings LLC.

  • (2) GSO Capital Partners LP is the managing member of Blackstone BGSL Holdings LLC. GSO Advisor Holdings L.L.C. is a special limited partner of GSO Capital Partners LP with investment and voting power over the securities beneficially owned by GSO Capital Partners LP. Blackstone Holdings I L.P. is the sole member of GSO Advisor Holdings L.L.C. Blackstone Holdings I/II GP Inc. is the general partner of Blackstone Holdings I L.P. The Blackstone Group L.P. is the controlling shareholder of Blackstone Holdings I/II GP Inc. Blackstone Group Management L.L.C. is the general partner of The Blackstone Group L.P. Blackstone Group Management L.L.C. is wholly-owned by Blackstone's senior managing directors and controlled by its founder, Stephen A. Schwarzman.

  • (3) In addition, Bennett J. Goodman, a trustee of the Issuer, may be deemed to have shared voting power and/or investment power with respect to the securities beneficially owned by GSO Capital Partners LP. and is separately filing a Form 3 to report his beneficial ownership of any Issuer securities.

  • (4) Information with respect to each of the Reporting Persons is given solely by such Reporting Person, and no Reporting Person has responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of information supplied by another Reporting Person.

  • (5) Each of the Reporting Persons (other than Blackstone BGSL Holdings LLC to the extent it directly holds securities of the Issuer), disclaims beneficial ownership of the securities reported herein, except to the extent of such Reporting Person's pecuniary interest therein, and, pursuant to Rule 16a-1(a)(4) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each of the Reporting Persons (other than Blackstone BGSL Holdings LLC to the extent it directly holds securities of the Issuer) states that the inclusion of these securities in this report shall not be deemed an admission of beneficial ownership of the reported securities for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Director 10% Owner Officer Other

Blackstone BGSL Holdings LLC

C/O GSO CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, 31ST FLOOR 345 PARK AVENUE

NEW YORK, NY 10154

X

GSO CAPITAL PARTNERS LP

C/O GSO CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, 31ST FLOOR 345 PARK AVENUE

NEW YORK, NY 10154

X

GSO Advisor Holdings L.L.C.

C/O THE BLACKSTONE GROUP L.P. 345 PARK AVENUE

NEW YORK, NY 10154

X

Blackstone Holdings I L.P.

C/O THE BLACKSTONE GROUP L.P. 345 PARK AVENUE

NEW YORK, NY 10154

X

Blackstone Holdings I/II GP Inc

C/O THE BLACKSTONE GROUP L.P. 345 PARK AVENUE

NEW YORK, NY 10154

X

Blackstone Group L.P. 345 PARK AVENUE NEW YORK, NY 10154

X

Blackstone Group Management L.L.C. C/O THE BLACKSTONE GROUP L.P. 345 PARK AVENUE

NEW YORK, NY 10154

X

SCHWARZMAN STEPHEN A

C/O THE BLACKSTONE GROUP L.P. 345 PARK AVENUE

NEW YORK, NY 10154

X

Signatures

BLACKSTONE BGSL HOLDINGS LLC, By: GSO Capital Partners LP, its Managing Member, By: /s/ Marisa J. Beeney, Name: Marisa J. Beeney, Title: Authorized Signatory

** Signature of Reporting Person

10/1/2018

Date

GSO CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, By: /s/ Marisa J. Beeney, Name: Marisa J. Beeney, Title: Authorized Signatory

** Signature of Reporting Person

10/1/2018

Date

GSO ADVISOR HOLDINGS L.L.C., By: Blackstone Holdings I L.P., its sole member, By: Blackstone Holdings I/II GP Inc., its general partner, By: /s/ John G. Finley, Name: John G. Finley, Title: Chief Legal Officer

** Signature of Reporting Person

10/1/2018

Date

BLACKSTONE HOLDINGS I L.P., By: Blackstone Holdings I/II GP Inc., its general partner, By: /s/ John G. Finley, Name: John G. Finley, Title: Chief Legal Officer

** Signature of Reporting Person

10/1/2018

Date

BLACKSTONE HOLDINGS I/II GP INC., By: /s/ John G. Finley, Name: John G. Finley, Title: Chief Legal Officer

** Signature of Reporting Person

10/1/2018

Date

THE BLACKSTONE GROUP L.P., By: Blackstone Group Management L.L.C., its general partner, By: /s/ John G. Finley, Name: John G. Finley, Title: Chief Legal Officer

** Signature of Reporting Person

10/1/2018

Date

BLACKSTONE GROUP MANAGEMENT L.L.C., By: /s/ John G. Finley, Name: John G. Finley, Title: Chief Legal Officer

** Signature of Reporting Person

10/1/2018

Date

STEPHEN A. SCHWARZMAN, /s/ Stephen A. Schwarzman, Name: Stephen A. Schwarzman

** Signature of Reporting Person

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

10/1/2018

Date

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

The Blackstone Group LP published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 22:26:02 UTC
