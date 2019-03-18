Blackstone LP : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

Log in
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

Blackstone Holdings III L.P.

2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

3/11/2019

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Tallgrass Energy, LP [TGE]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

C/O THE BLACKSTONE GROUP L.P., 345 PARK AVENUE

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

_____ Director _____ Officer (give title below)

___ X ___ 10% Owner _____ Other (specify below)

(Street)

NEW YORK, NY 10154

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

___ Form filed by One Reporting Person _ X _ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security (Instr. 4)

2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)

3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)

Class A shares

21751018

I

See Footnotes

(1) (4) (7) (8) (9)

Class B shares

98067182

(6)

I

See Footnotes

(2) (4) (5) (7) (8) (9)

Class B shares

2587939

(6)

I

See Footnotes

(3) (4) (5) (7) (8) (9)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security (Instr. 4)

2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date

(MM/DD/YYYY)

3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security

5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)

6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)

Date Exercisable

Expiration Date

Title

Amount or Number of Shares

TE units

(5)

(5)

Class A Shares

98067182

(6)

(5)

I

See Footnotes

(2) (4)

(7) (8) (9)

TE units

(5)

(5)

Class A Shares

2587939

(6)

(5)

I

See Footnotes

(3) (4)

(7) (8) (9)

Obligation to Transfer

(6)

(6)

Class A shares/Class B shares/TE units

(6)

(6)

I

See Footnotes

(4) (6)

(7) (8) (9)

Explanation of Responses:

  • (1) These Class A shares representing limited partner interests ("Class A shares") of Tallgrass Energy, LP ("TGE") are owned directly by Prairie Non-ECI Acquiror LP ("Non-ECI Acquiror").

  • (2) These Class B shares representing non-economic limited partner interests ("Class B shares") of TGE and TE units representing membership interests ("TE units") of Tallgrass Equity, LLC ("TE") are owned directly by Prairie ECI Acquiror LP ("ECI Acquiror").

  • (3) These Class B shares and TE units are owned directly by Prairie VCOC Acquiror LP ("VCOC Acquiror").

  • (4) BIP Holdings Manager L.L.C. is the general partner of each of Non-ECI Acquiror, ECI Acquiror and VCOC Acquiror (the "Acquiror LPs"). Blackstone Infrastructure Associates L.P. ("BIA") is the sole member of BIP Holdings Manager L.L.C. The general partner of BIA is BIA GP L.P. ("BIA GP"). The

general partner of BIA GP is BIA GP L.L.C. The sole member of BIA GP L.L.C. is Blackstone Holdings III L.P. The general partner of Blackstone Holdings III L.P. is Blackstone Holdings III GP L.P. The general partner of Blackstone Holdings III GP L.P. is Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C. The sole member of Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C. is The Blackstone Group L.P. The general partner of The Blackstone Group L.P. is Blackstone Group Management L.L.C. Blackstone Group Management L.L.C. is wholly-owned by Blackstone's senior managing directors and controlled by its founder, Stephen A. Schwarzman.

  • (5) TE units may be exchanged by the holders thereof for an equivalent number of Class A shares and upon such exchange, an equivalent number of Class B shares held by such holder will be cancelled.

  • (6) Pursuant to an Equityholders' Agreement dated as of March 11, 2019, affiliates of BIA GP are required to transfer to affiliates of Enagas, S.A. ("Enagas"), promptly after the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States approves their making further investments in TGE's securities, BIA GP's indirect interest in (i) 4,308,696 Class B shares and 4,308,696 TE units in exchange for $77.1 million plus the assumption by an affiliate of Enagas of $38.9 million of debt and (ii) approximately 5.60% of the Class A shares owned by Prairie Secondary Acquiror E LP on the date of settlement in exchange for $14.1 million.

  • (7) Each of the Reporting Persons (other than each of the Acquiror LPs to the extent they directly hold securities reported herein), disclaims beneficial ownership of the securities held by the Acquiror LPs, except to the extent of such Reporting Person's pecuniary interest therein, and, pursuant to Rule 16a-1(a)(4) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each of the Reporting Persons (other than each of the Acquiror LPs to the extent they directly hold securities reported herein) states that the inclusion of these securities in this report shall not be deemed an admission of beneficial ownership of all of the reported securities for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose.

  • (8) Due to the limitations of the electronic filing system certain Reporting Persons are filing a separate Form 4.

  • (9) Information with respect to each of the Reporting Persons is given solely by such Reporting Person, and no Reporting Person has responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of information supplied by another Reporting Person.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Blackstone Holdings III L.P.

C/O THE BLACKSTONE GROUP L.P. 345 PARK AVENUE

NEW YORK, NY 10154

X

Blackstone Holdings III GP L.P.

C/O THE BLACKSTONE GROUP L.P. 345 PARK AVENUE

NEW YORK, NY 10154

X

Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C. C/O THE BLACKSTONE GROUP L.P.

345 PARK AVENUE

NEW YORK, NY 10154

X

Blackstone Group L.P. 345 PARK AVENUE NEW YORK, NY 10154

X

Blackstone Group Management L.L.C. C/O THE BLACKSTONE GROUP L.P. 345 PARK AVENUE

NEW YORK, NY 10154

X

SCHWARZMAN STEPHEN A

C/O THE BLACKSTONE GROUP L.P. 345 PARK AVENUE

NEW YORK, NY 10154

X

Signatures

BLACKSTONE HOLDINGS III L.P., By: Blackstone Holdings III GP L.P., its general partner, By: Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C., its general partner, By: /s/ John. G. Finley, Name: John G. Finley, Title: Chief Legal Officer

3/18/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

BLACKSTONE HOLDINGS III GP L.P., By: Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C., its general partner, By: /s/ John. G. Finley, Name: John G. Finley, Title: Chief Legal Officer

3/18/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

BLACKSTONE HOLDINGS III GP MANAGEMENT L.L.C., By: /s/ John. G. Finley, Name: John G. Finley, Title: Chief Legal Officer

3/18/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

THE BLACKSTONE GROUP L.P., By: Blackstone Group Management L.L.C., its general partner, By: /s/ John. G. Finley, Name: John G. Finley, Title: Chief Legal Officer

3/18/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

BLACKSTONE GROUP MANAGEMENT L.L.C., By: /s/ John. G. Finley, Name: John G. Finley, Title: Chief Legal Officer

3/18/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

By: /s/ Steven A. Schwarzman, Name: Steven A. Schwarzman

3/18/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

The Blackstone Group LP published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 00:54:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 847 M
EBIT 2019 3 944 M
Net income 2019 4 020 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,41%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 9,84
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,10x
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,32x
Capitalization 41 740 M
Chart BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Group LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 40,0 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kathleen Skero Finance Director & Principal Accounting Officer
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
Jay A. Leek Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP17.01%41 740
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP10.96%24 203
LEGAL & GENERAL22.03%22 342
FRANKLIN RESOURCES12.34%16 977
AMUNDI26.08%13 293
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN-2.35%11 386
