Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Blackstone Group LP    BX

BLACKSTONE GROUP LP (BX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Blackstone LP : Investa delays vote on Blackstone offer to mull last-minute $2.4 billion bid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 06:35am CEST
The logo for Australia's Investa Office Fund (IOF), a real estate investment trust, adorns the front of their office building in central Sydney

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian office landlord Investa Office Fund said on Wednesday it is adjourning a planned shareholder meeting that was set to vote on a takeover by Blackstone Group while it mulls the attractiveness of a higher rival bid.

Canada's Oxford Properties Group lobbed a last-minute A$3.3 billion ($2.4 billion) offer on Tuesday, A$90 million higher than Blackstone's. Investa said in a statement the meeting, set for Thursday, would be adjourned so that offer could be considered.

Blackstone, in a letter to Investa that was seen by Reuters, said the Oxford offer was "not a superior proposal" and that it reserved its rights to terminate its bid and claim a break fee if the meeting were to be adjourned and Oxford's offer deemed better.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP 0.00% 36.91 Delayed Quote.15.27%
INVESTA OFFICE FUND -0.19% 5.32 End-of-day quote.16.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
06:35aBLACKSTONE LP : Investa delays vote on Blackstone offer to mull last-minute $2.4..
RE
12:42aBLACKSTONE LP : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
09/02SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : sovereign fund appoints ex-CEO of Dow Chemical as ..
RE
08/30BLACKSTONE : Announces 2018 Investor Day
BU
08/28Thomson Reuters launches $9 billion buyback, sending shares higher
RE
08/28Thomson Reuters launches $9 billion buyback, sending shares higher
RE
08/28THOMSON REUTERS : to Buy Back Up to $9 Billion of Stock in Tender Offer
DJ
08/28Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Comments on LaSalle's Board Determination That Pebble..
AQ
08/28Hotel owner LaSalle mulls new bid as rivals battle for takeover
AQ
08/28PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : LaSalle Hotel Reconsidering Planned Takeover by Blacks..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04Thomson Reuters taps West as CFO of Financial & Risk unit 
09/03ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : Growing Dividends, Endless Opportunities But Li.. 
09/01REITs Resume Rally On Another Record Week For U.S. Markets 
08/31Expanding Individual Investor Access To Private Equity 
08/30'Little Brother' Blackstone Is Hitting All Cylinders 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 198 M
EBIT 2018 4 029 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,11%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,17
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,17x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,91x
Capitalization 44 417 M
Chart BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Group LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 41,3 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kathleen Skero Finance Director & Principal Accounting Officer
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
Jay A. Leek Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP15.27%44 417
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP9.75%28 183
LEGAL & GENERAL-6.70%19 835
AMUNDI-12.39%14 535
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN22.36%13 588
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN-26.23%12 464
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.