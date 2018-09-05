Blackstone LP : Investa delays vote on Blackstone offer to mull last-minute $2.4 billion bid

Canada's Oxford Properties Group lobbed a last-minute A$3.3 billion ($2.4 billion) offer on Tuesday, A$90 million higher than Blackstone's. Investa said in a statement the meeting, set for Thursday, would be adjourned so that offer could be considered.

Blackstone, in a letter to Investa that was seen by Reuters, said the Oxford offer was "not a superior proposal" and that it reserved its rights to terminate its bid and claim a break fee if the meeting were to be adjourned and Oxford's offer deemed better.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)