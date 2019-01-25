Blackstone LP : Mortgage Trust Announces Tax Treatment Of 2018 Dividends

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) today announced the tax treatment of its 2018 class A common stock dividends. The following table summarizes Blackstone Mortgage Trust's class A common stock dividend payments for the tax year ended December 31, 2018:

Record

Payment

Cash









Ordinary

Qualified

Capital Gain Date

Date

Distribution

Adjustment

Dividend (1)

Dividends (2)

Dividends

Dividends





























12/29/2017

1/16/2018

$ 0.00

$ 0.21

$ 0.21(3)

$0.209380

$0.000000

$0.000620 3/30/2018

4/16/2018

$ 0.62

$ 0.00

$ 0.62

$0.618168

$0.000000

$0.001832 6/29/2018

7/16/2018

$ 0.62

$ 0.00

$ 0.62

$0.618168

$0.000000

$0.001832 9/28/2018

10/15/2018

$ 0.62

$ 0.00

$ 0.62

$0.618168

$0.000000

$0.001832 12/31/2018

1/15/2019

$ 0.62

$ 0.00

$ 0.62

$0.618168

$0.000000

$0.001832





































$ 2.48

$ 0.21

$ 2.69

$2.682052

$0.000000

$0.007948

















(1) Pursuant to IRC Section 857(b)(9), cash distributions made on January 15, 2019 with a record date of December 31, 2018 are treated as received by shareholders on December 31, 2018 to the extent of 2018 earnings and profits.

(2) Ordinary dividends may be eligible for the 20% deduction applicable to "qualified REIT dividends" under IRC Section 199A(b)(1)(B). Please consult your tax advisor.

(3) As the Company's aggregate 2017 cash distributions exceeded its 2017 earnings and profits, a portion of the January 2018 cash distribution declared in the fourth quarter of 2017 was treated as a 2018 distribution for federal income tax purposes and not included on the 2017 Form 1099. If you were a stockholder of record as of December 29, 2017, $0.41 was reported on your 2017 Form 1099 and $0.21 is reported on your 2018 Form 1099.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is a real estate finance company that originates senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate in North America, Europe, and Australia. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from our loan portfolio. We are externally managed by BXMT Advisors L.L.C., a subsidiary of Blackstone. Further information is available at www.bxmt.com.

About Blackstone

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is one of the world's leading investment firms. Blackstone seeks to create positive economic impact and long-term value for its investors, the companies it invests in, and the communities in which it works. Blackstone does this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Blackstone's asset management businesses, with $457 billion in assets under management, include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect Blackstone Mortgage Trust's current views with respect to, among other things, Blackstone Mortgage Trust's operations and financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "indicator," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Blackstone Mortgage Trust believes these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in the filings. Blackstone Mortgage Trust assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward‐looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events or circumstances.

