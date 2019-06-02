Blackstone LP : Strikes $18.7 Billion Deal for U.S. Warehouse Network

By Liz Hoffman, Miriam Gottfried and Cara Lombardo

Blackstone Group LP is buying a network of U.S. industrial warehouses from Singapore-based GLP for $18.7 billion, including debt, in the largest private real-estate transaction ever.

The deal, culminating an auction, could be announced as soon as Sunday, people familiar with the matter said. Blackstone outbid real-estate company Prologis Inc. for the roughly 180-million-square-foot portfolio, the people said.

The deal price includes about $8 billion of debt, one of the people said, which Blackstone plans to refinance.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Blackstone and Prologis were vying for the portfolio, which includes about 1,300 properties. GLP will keep a small footprint in the U.S. in addition to its substantial holdings in China, plus newer inroads into Europe and Latin America.

GLP had been gearing up to take its U.S. business public later this year, the Journal reported in April, but drew buyout interest and chose to take that route instead.

The rise of Amazon.com Inc. -- GLP's biggest tenant -- and other e-commerce companies has spurred demand for industrial warehouses. Valuations of publicly traded warehouse owners have surged in some cases by 30% this year. Particularly prized are properties near big cities, which help solve the "last-mile" puzzle posed by a move toward next-day delivery.

The deal will make Blackstone one of the largest owners of U.S. logistics properties, expanding its holdings by more than one-third to about 750 million square feet. The firm is already a global real-estate giant with about $140 billion of assets, including trophy properties like Chicago's Willis Tower and the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas resort and casino, and thousands of single-family homes.

Blackstone previously owned about half of the properties it is buying as part of the deal, some of the people said. It sold IndCor Properties Inc., a portfolio of industrial warehouses it assembled in the wake of the financial crisis, to GLP in 2015.

GLP executives -- including several Blackstone alumni who helped build IndCor -- subsequently sold about $1 billion worth of properties and made two major acquisitions. Four years later, they are striking the largest private real-estate deal in history, eclipsing the 2012 sale of Archstone out of the bankrupt Lehman Brothers estate.

Blackstone plans to divvy up the assets, putting about two-thirds into its opportunistic real-estate strategy and the remainder into its private real-estate investment trust, some of the people said. The assets headed for the REIT, which is open to retail investors, have longer-term leases and throw off a steadier stream of cash.

