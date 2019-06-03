Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Blackstone Group LP    BX

BLACKSTONE GROUP LP

(BX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Blackstone LP : in record $18.7 billion deal to buy U.S. warehouse assets from GLP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 04:46am EDT

SINGAPORE/BENGALURU (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP is buying U.S. industrial warehouse properties from Singapore-based logistics provider GLP for $18.7 billion (£14.8 billion), in what the companies billed as the largest private real estate transaction globally.

The deal by the world's largest manager of alternative assets comes when investors are spending billions of dollars to snap up logistics assets as a surge in e-commerce activity spurs demand for delivery and warehouse services.

Blackstone said on Sunday the overall transaction totaled 179 million square feet of urban logistics assets, nearly doubling the size of its U.S. industrial footprint.

"Logistics is our highest conviction global investment theme today, and we look forward to building on our existing portfolio to meet the growing e-commerce demand," said Ken Caplan, global co-head of Blackstone Real Estate.

Including the latest deal, Blackstone said it had acquired over 930 million square feet of logistics assets globally since 2010. Two years ago, Blackstone-managed real estate funds sold its pan-European logistics company, Logicor, to affiliates of China Investment Corp for 12.25 billion euros (£10.8 billion).

Stephanie Lau, senior analyst at Moody's said GLP's assets were likely in locations where supply was constrained, so that could make them more attractive, while high occupancy rates was another positive.

GLP's clients include Amazon.com Inc, Walmart, Adidas AG and L'Oreal SA.

GLP has a portfolio of 1,350 properties in the United States across 36 markets and serves more than 3,000 customers. It scaled up its U.S. business over the past four years, making it the second-largest after Prologis Inc.

Financing activity in the logistics sector is picking up in Asia.

Asian logistics property developer ESR Cayman Ltd, a company backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, could launch a Hong Kong IPO of up to $1.4 billion this week, two people told Reuters. The deal was due to launch on Monday.

Two years ago, GLP was acquired by a leading Chinese buyout consortium and senior executives from GLP for S$16 billion ($11.67 billion).

GLP is a global investment manager with $64 billion of assets under management in real estate and private equity funds. Its real estate fund platform is one of the largest in the world, spanning 785 million square feet.

As part of the $18.7 billion enterprise value of the latest deal, Blackstone agreed to acquire assets from three of GLP's U.S. funds.

Eastdil Secured LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc and Goldman Sachs & Co LLC were financial advisers to GLP on the deal. BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley & Co LLC were financial advisers to Blackstone. Kirkland & Ellis was legal counsel to GLP and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett was legal counsel to Blackstone.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore and Sabahatjahan Contractor and Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Aradhanava Aravindan in Snigpaore; Editing by Peter Cooney and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Anshuman Daga and Sabahatjahan Contractor
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP -3.57% 37.85 Delayed Quote.26.97%
PROLOGIS INC 0.48% 73.67 Delayed Quote.25.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
05:33aBLACKSTONE LP : to Present at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference
AQ
04:46aBLACKSTONE LP : in record $18.7 billion deal to buy U.S. warehouse assets from G..
RE
02:48aBLACKSTONE LP : Strikes Deal For Warehouse Network
DJ
06/02BLACKSTONE LP : Strikes $18.7 Billion Deal for U.S. Warehouse Network -- Update
DJ
06/02BLACKSTONE : to Buy U.S. Logistics Assets from GLP for $18.7 Billion
BU
06/02BLACKSTONE LP : Strikes $18.7 Billion Deal for U.S. Warehouse Network
DJ
05/31BLACKSTONE : to Present at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference
BU
05/30FRIEDE SPRINGER : KKR in talks to take Germany's Axel Springer private
RE
05/30BLACKSTONE LP : Edra, Blackstone unit submit EOI for Siemens-built Egypt power p..
AQ
05/24BLACKSTONE LP : Firms Vie For Unit of Warehouse Giant GLP
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 502 M
EBIT 2019 2 795 M
Net income 2019 2 836 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,16%
P/E ratio 2019 15,97
P/E ratio 2020 13,62
Capi. / Sales 2019 8,23x
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,49x
Capitalization 45 281 M
Chart BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Group LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 45,5 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kathleen Skero Finance Director & Principal Accounting Officer
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
Jay A. Leek Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP26.97%45 281
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP9.55%23 917
LEGAL & GENERAL11.08%19 313
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC.7.28%16 151
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN22.55%13 571
AMUNDI25.87%13 089
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About