Blackstone LP : signs definitive Agreement to Acquire AYUMI Pharmaceutical

03/15/2019 | 07:14am EDT

March 15, 2019- Blackstone (NYSE: BX) announced today that private equity funds managed by Blackstone ('Blackstone') have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire AYUMI Pharmaceutical Corporation ('AYUMI' or 'the Company'), a leading specialty pharmaceutical company in Japan focused on Anti-Rheumatism and Orthopedics, from Unison Capital, an independent private equity firm based in Japan, and M3, Inc., a medical information site business.

AYUMI was established in 2015 through the integration of Santen Pharmaceutical's ('Santen') anti-rheumatic drug business and Showa Yakuhin Kako's ('Showa') medical business including its analgesic portfolio. The Company is one of the leading specialty pharmaceutical platforms in Japan focused on the rheumatoid arthritis ('RA') and orthopedic therapeutic areas.

AYUMI's flagship analgesic product, Calonal, is the market leading prescription acetaminophen drug with strong brand awareness among doctors, pharmacists, and patients in Japan. As a well-established product in the market, Calonal is a leading prescription of choice among physicians given its effective and safe treatment of chronic pain for patients across numerous disease areas. Furthermore, AYUMI is a market leader in the RA field, offering a comprehensive portfolio of first-in-line treatments through synthetic and biosimilar products which are prescribed to patients across all stages of RA diagnoses. AYUMI has established itself as a leader in the rapidly growing Japanese biosimilar market, which is expected to be an important and growing treatment method that is both highly effective and economical for patients and the national health insurance system.

Atsuhiko Sakamoto, Senior Managing Director and Head of Japan Private Equity at Blackstone, commented: 'We are delighted to announce our new partnership with AYUMI. Under the leadership of its seasoned management team, AYUMI has established a robust foundation as a leading specialty pharmaceutical company in the field of rheumatism and orthopedics - with world-class medical and scientific capabilities. We look forward to working with the Company to leverage Blackstone's global footprint and expertise in this sector to help AYUMI meet the growing need for its RA and orthopedic products, invest in new, cutting-edge treatments and products, and continue supporting the Company's mission of improving patient health.'

Ouchi Hikaru, Representative Director, President and CEO of AYUMI, commented: 'It is a great honor to announce our new partnership with Blackstone to further accelerate our growth. Although we have already established a strong platform of growth in partnership with Unison Capital, from orthopedic therapeutic areas to RA areas and further through the new introduction of biosimilar products, we will need more investment for future growth. We have great expectations for our new shareholder in order to further enhance our presence in the Japanese pharmaceutical industry and to continue providing drug treatments that contribute to patients and to society.

The acquisition would mark Blackstone's first control private equity investment in Japan. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2019, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is one of the world's leading investment firms. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies in which we invest, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our asset management businesses, with $472 billion in assets under management, include investment vehicles focused on infrastructure, private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on twitter @Blackstone.

About AYUMI Pharmaceutical

AYUMI is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company in Japan which manufactures and sells a portfolio of drug products addressing anti-rheumatism and orthopedic pain management. The Company was established in 2015 through the integration of Santen's anti-rheumatic drug business and Showa's medical business, and has a nationwide footprint today. The Company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Media Contact:

Blackstone
Matt Anderson
+1-212-390-2472
matthew.anderson@blackstone.com

Deborah Hayden
+81 3 4360 9017
Deborah.Hayden@edelman.com

Disclaimer

The Blackstone Group LP published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 11:13:12 UTC
