BLACKSTONE GROUP LP

BLACKSTONE GROUP LP

(BX)
Blackstone buying assets from Singapore-based GLP for $18.7 billion

06/02/2019

(Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP said on Sunday it was buying assets from three of Singapore-based GLP's U.S. funds for a purchase price of $18.7 billion (£14.8 billion).

Blackstone said the overall transaction totalled 179 million square feet of urban, infill logistics assets, nearly doubling the size of Blackstone's existing U.S. industrial footprint.

"Logistics is our highest conviction global investment theme today, and we look forward to building on our existing portfolio to meet the growing e-commerce demand," said Ken Caplan, global co-head of Blackstone Real Estate.

The rise of e-commerce has increased demand for logistics networks and infrastructure to serve them.

GLP's partners include e-commerce platforms like Amazon.com Inc and JD.com Inc as well as consumer brands like Adidas AG and L'Oreal SA.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Blackstone was buying U.S. industrial warehouses from GLP and the deal price included around $8 billion of debt, which Blackstone plans to refinance.

Blackstone and realestate company Prologis Inc were separately bidding for the portfolio, which included about 1,300 properties, but Blackstone outbid Prologis, the WSJ report said.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor and Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham and Peter Cooney)
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP -3.57% 37.85 Delayed Quote.26.97%
L'ORÉAL -0.62% 240.4 Real-time Quote.19.48%
PROLOGIS INC 0.48% 73.67 Delayed Quote.25.46%
