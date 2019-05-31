Log in
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP

Blackstone : to Present at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference

05/31/2019 | 03:41pm EDT

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) announced today that Jon Gray, President & Chief Operating Officer, is scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 12:00 pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Shareholders section of Blackstone’s website at http://ir.blackstone.com. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on Blackstone’s website shortly after the event.

Please direct any questions regarding the webcast to Blackstone’s Shareholder Relations group at BlackstoneShareholderRelations@blackstone.com.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our asset management businesses, with $512 billion in assets under management, include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.


Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 502 M
EBIT 2019 2 795 M
Net income 2019 2 836 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,98%
P/E ratio 2019 16,56
P/E ratio 2020 14,12
Capi. / Sales 2019 8,53x
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,73x
Capitalization 46 956 M
Chart BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Group LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 45,5 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kathleen Skero Finance Director & Principal Accounting Officer
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
Jay A. Leek Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP31.67%46 956
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP11.17%24 269
LEGAL & GENERAL12.55%19 547
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC.11.02%16 714
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN23.09%13 615
AMUNDI25.76%13 033
