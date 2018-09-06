Log in
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP (BX)
Blackstone ups ante in bidding war for Australia's Investa

09/06/2018 | 04:42am CEST
The logo for Australia's Investa Office Fund (IOF), a real estate investment trust, adorns the front of their office building in central Sydney

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Buyout giant Blackstone Group LP said it was willing to lift its bid for Australian landlord Investa Office Fund to A$3.3 billion ($2.4 billion) on Thursday, to beat a rival offer from Canada's Oxford Properties Group.

The bidding war heats up the tussle for the owner of 20 office towers as commercial rents boom, especially in Sydney where Investa's holdings are concentrated and downtown capacity is tight.

Blackstone, seemingly set to seal its takeover until Oxford's last-minute bid on Tuesday, wrote to Investa offering A$12 million above Oxford's price if Investa agreed, among other conditions, to recommend it and lift the deal's break fee.

Investa, which published Blackstone's late-night letter and adjourned a shareholder vote on the buyout on Thursday while it mulls Oxford's offer, said in a statement it intends to work with Blackstone to meet the conditions. It recommended the deal.

An Oxford spokeswoman in Sydney had no immediate comment.

"The whole sector is on a tear," Morningstar property analyst Tony Sherlock told Reuters.

"It's that powerful search for yield from overseas that's spilling over into Australia ... the fact that the share price keeps jumping each time it happens, the market's not expecting this," he added.

Investa shares touched a nearly 10-year peak on the news, rising 1.4 percent to Blackstone's offer price of A$5.52, suggesting the market is confident at least one of the deals will proceed.

Oxford, which already owns 10 percent of Investa, offered A$5.50 per share, and Blackstone's previous bid was for A$5.3485 per share.

The prospect of a sweetener comes a day after Blackstone threatened to walk away from its offer if Investa adjourned Thursday's meeting and deemed Oxford's offer superior.

Blackstone now wants Investa to reschedule the meeting as quickly as possible and before Sept. 14.

"The acquirers consider this in increase in price to be extremely attractive," Blackstone's Head of Real Estate Australia, Chris Tynan, wrote in the letter to Investa.

Australia's commercial property sector has defied a softening in home values. With overall unemployment sitting at a six-year low, economic growth surging and city downtown capacity barely growing, demand is outstripping supply.

British-based consultant Oxford Economics forecasts vacancy rates for Sydney offices to hit an all-time low of 3 percent by the end of 2019.

Betting that would lift rents, Investa shareholders rejected a A$2.5 billion takeover from rival Dexus at A$4.11 per share two years ago.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook in SYDNEY. Additional reporting by Aaron Saldanha in BENGALURU; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Tom Westbrook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP -1.22% 36.46 Delayed Quote.13.87%
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP 0.65% 10.82 End-of-day quote.10.97%
INVESTA OFFICE FUND 2.26% 5.44 End-of-day quote.19.56%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 198 M
EBIT 2018 4 029 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,11%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,17
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,17x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,91x
Capitalization 44 417 M
Chart BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Group LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 41,3 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kathleen Skero Finance Director & Principal Accounting Officer
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
Jay A. Leek Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP13.87%44 417
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP9.12%28 006
LEGAL & GENERAL-7.17%19 540
AMUNDI-12.81%14 471
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN21.31%13 446
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN-26.64%12 278
