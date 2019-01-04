Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Blackstone Group LP    BX

BLACKSTONE GROUP LP (BX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Correction to article on private-equity firms' funds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 01:48am CET

Blackstone Group LP said in September it had $64 billion in so-called perpetual investment vehicles and that, together with other long-term funds, they had an average of 12 years remaining and were responsible for 90% of the firm's revenue over the prior 12 months. "Private-Equity Firms Create Funds That Are Built to Last" on Jan. 1, 2019, incorrectly stated that the private-equity firm had $64 billion in perpetual vehicles or long-term funds with an average of 12 years remaining, in the 7th paragraph. (Jan. 3, 2019)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC -3.79% 23.88 Delayed Quote.0.00%
BLACKROCK -2.94% 377.98 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP -2.79% 29.23 Delayed Quote.0.87%
KKR & CO INC -4.64% 18.71 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
THE CARLYLE GROUP LP -2.87% 15.56 Delayed Quote.1.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
01:48aCorrection to article on private-equity firms' funds
DJ
01/03BLACKSTONE : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Investor Call
BU
01/03BLACKSTONE LP : Byron Wien Announces Ten Surprises for 2019
BU
01/02INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE : completes divestment of 50% in two office assets
AQ
01/02Private-Equity Firms Create Funds That Last -- WSJ
DJ
01/01Private-Equity Firms Create Funds That Are Built to Last
DJ
01/01INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE : sells up to 50 in office assets for Rs 464 crore to Bla..
AQ
2018INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE : to divest stakke in two office assets
AQ
2018EXCLUSIVE : Nigerian energy sector's crippling debts delay next power plant
RE
2018INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE : Update On Proposed Divestment Of Two Office Assets In G..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 146 M
EBIT 2018 3 469 M
Net income 2018 2 897 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 7,49%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,06x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,73x
Capitalization 36 147 M
Chart BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Group LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 43,5 $
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kathleen Skero Finance Director & Principal Accounting Officer
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
Jay A. Leek Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP0.87%36 147
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP-0.52%22 102
LEGAL & GENERAL-0.30%17 233
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN0.43%11 058
AMUNDI-1.75%10 398
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC0.92%8 225
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.