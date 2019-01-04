Correction to article on private-equity firms' funds

Blackstone Group LP said in September it had $64 billion in so-called perpetual investment vehicles and that, together with other long-term funds, they had an average of 12 years remaining and were responsible for 90% of the firm's revenue over the prior 12 months. "Private-Equity Firms Create Funds That Are Built to Last" on Jan. 1, 2019, incorrectly stated that the private-equity firm had $64 billion in perpetual vehicles or long-term funds with an average of 12 years remaining, in the 7th paragraph. (Jan. 3, 2019)