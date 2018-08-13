Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Blackstone Group LP    BX

BLACKSTONE GROUP LP (BX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Musk talking to Saudi fund, others as he seeks Tesla buyout financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 06:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Musk at a press conference in Cape Canaveral

(Reuters) - Elon Musk on Monday explained what he meant by tweeting "funding secured" to take Tesla Inc private: he is confident a deal can be done but has not yet finalised a plan.

What exactly Musk had intended by saying “secured” has emerged as a potential legal and regulatory minefield for the Silicon Valley billionaire after his unorthodox disclosure on Twitter last Tuesday that he was looking into taking Tesla out of the public markets for $420 a share.

Since then, no investors have stepped forward publicly as being involved, and Musk now faces investor lawsuits claiming securities fraud and a reported SEC probe into the tweets.

The chief executive of the electric car company said on Monday that the manager of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund had voiced support for the company going private several times, including as recently as two weeks ago, but also said that talks continue with the fund and other investors.

Musk said he is also working on figuring out what share of investors will likely roll their stake into a new private company, and by extension exactly how much capital he needs to buy remaining investors out.

Tesla shares rose 0.26 percent to $356.41. They had closed at $376.57 on Tuesday after jumping 11 percent on Musk's announcement.

The company declined to comment beyond Musk's blog post.

"I left the July 31st meeting (with the Saudi fund) with no question that a deal with the Saudi sovereign fund could be closed, and that it was just a matter of getting the process moving," Musk said.

"This is why I referred to 'funding secured' in the August 7th announcement."

The Saudi fund over nearly two years had approached him repeatedly about taking the company private, Musk said, and the latest meeting came after it took a nearly 5 percent stake in Tesla.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) manages more than $230 billion in assets, but about 65 percent of that is stakes in large Saudi companies and most of the rest has been committed in overseas deals such as funding commitments to Blackstone Group's U.S. infrastructure fund or SoftBank Group Corp Vision Fund.

The Saudi fund intends to sell its $70 billion stake in Saudi Basic Industries to oil giant Aramco, which could free up funds for new deals, but that sale may take months to conclude.

Yasir Othman al-Rumayyan, managing director of the PIF, referred Reuters to the corporate communications team, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

FUNDING QUANDARY

Musk said that since his Twitter post on the possibility of a deal the managing director of the Saudi fund had expressed support for proceeding subject to financial and other due diligence.

PIF officials have said in the past that decisions at the sovereign wealth fund are made with care, emphasizing corporate governance. The PIF board is headed by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Musk on Monday said he was talking to other potential investors but did not provide any details on the exact source of funding. He also said he was still trying to gauge how many existing shareholders would keep their stake in a new private company.

Meanwhile, Musk faces scrutiny of his tweet on secured funding.

Securities lawyers said U.S. law requires executives and companies to have a “reasonable basis” on which to make statements, meaning the fact Musk said he believed he had secured a verbal agreement for the funding after the July 31 meeting could put him on a firmer footing with the SEC.

It remains unclear if his definition of "secured" matches those of a reasonable shareholder, who may believe the statement indicated Musk had a written agreement, they said.

“This supports the idea that there was reasonable basis on which to believe that funding could be secured but it doesn’t eliminate the concern with respect to whether ‘secured’ was an overstatement and only underscores how inappropriate Twitter was for such a disclosure,” said Zachary Fallon, a former SEC attorney and principal at law firm Blakemore Fallon.

Wall Street had voiced doubts about Musk's ability to pull off what could be the largest-ever go-private transaction, valued at as much as $72 billion.

Musk on Monday estimated two-thirds of existing Tesla shareholders would roll over their holdings into a private company, but said that he was still talking with major shareholders and advisers before settling on a structure for the deal.

Musk added that most capital for the deal would come from equity and it would not be "wise" to burden the company with added debt. Discussing full details on the plan, including the source and nature of the funding, would be "premature" now, he said.

A major investment from Saudi Arabia would likely trigger a review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which scrutinizes deals for potential national security concerns.

Jeremy Zucker, co-head of Dechert’s International Trade practice, said two key determinations would be made if a deal moved forward: whether Tesla contained critical technologies and whether the involvement of Saudi financing was a national security issue.

The multi-agency oversight operation could also determine whether the investment gave the Saudi’s access to critical technology.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Ginger Gibson, Michelle Price, Carl O'Donnell and Saeed Ahzar; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Bill Rigby)

By Supantha Mukherjee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP -1.02% 34.99 Delayed Quote.10.40%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -0.49% 10070 End-of-day quote.9.22%
TESLA 0.26% 356.41 Delayed Quote.14.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
06:16pMusk talking to Saudi fund, others as he seeks Tesla buyout financing
RE
08:00aPebblebrook Hotel Trust Files Investor Presentation; Urges Shareholders to Vo..
AQ
07:03aBLACKSTONE LP : Dutchess county state Senate candidate is sister-in-law of Cuomo..
AQ
08/11HILTON WORLDWIDE : new luxury brand is a ghost of Blackstone's past
AQ
08/10ExxonMobil Joins Kinder Morgan, EagleClaw and Apache on Permian Highway Pipel..
AQ
08/09BLACKSTONE : Signs Agreement to Invest in TaskUs
BU
08/08BLACKSTONE LP : GROUP L.P. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
08/08BLACKSTONE : Completes Previously Announced Acquisition of PSAV
BU
08/08Thomson Reuters grows revenue, sees Blackstone deal closing in fourth-quarter
RE
08/06Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Launches Proxy Website; Urges Shareholders to Vote AG..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:52pPRIVATE EQUITY FIRMS NOW LOOKING TO : Wall Street Journal 
08/11Can Blackstone's Recent Rally Hold This Time? 
08/10Pebblebrook posts presentation defending offer for LaSalle Hotel Properties 
08/10Allianz and Brookfield provide debt facility to Blackstone for London project 
08/09Gramercy Property Trust shareholders approve acquisition by Blackstone 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 198 M
EBIT 2018 4 001 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,34%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,69
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,99x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,73x
Capitalization 43 123 M
Chart BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Group LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 41,1 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kathleen Skero Finance Director & Principal Accounting Officer
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
Jay A. Leek Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP10.40%43 123
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP11.64%28 913
LEGAL & GENERAL-3.18%20 123
AMUNDI-15.07%14 050
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN16.04%12 848
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN-25.13%12 582
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.