Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Blackstone Group LP    BX

BLACKSTONE GROUP LP

(BX)
SummaryNewsRatingsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Blackstone LP : Anbang to sell entire $2.4 billion Japanese property portfolio, Blackstone seen bidding - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 01:42am EDT
People enter the office of Anbang Insurance Group in Beijing

TOKYO (Reuters) - China's troubled Anbang Insurance Group has started a sale of its entire $2.4 billion (£1.9 billion) Japanese property portfolio and previous owner Blackstone Group is bidding, two people said, after the insurer failed to sell some of the assets last year.

TOKYO (Reuters) - China's troubled Anbang Insurance Group has started a sale of its entire $2.4 billion (£1.9 billion) Japanese property portfolio and previous owner Blackstone Group is bidding, two people said, after the insurer failed to sell some of the assets last year.

Beijing has been speeding up asset disposals at the government-controlled insurance group, previously one of the most aggressive Chinese buyers of foreign assets. Anbang is aiming to sell the entire residential portfolio it bought from the U.S. private equity firm, said the people, declining to be identified because the deal is not public.

The price for the portfolio has not been set and the process is still at an early stage, they said. Anbang paid Blackstone around 260 billion yen (£2 billion) for the assets in 2017, in what was Japan's biggest property deal since the global financial crisis.

Representatives for Anbang and Blackstone declined to comment.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita, additional reporting by Julie Zhu in Hong Kong; Editing by David Dolan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
01:42aBLACKSTONE LP : Anbang to sell entire $2.4 billion Japanese property portfolio, ..
RE
12:18aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/12BLACKROCK : Fund's First Big Private-Equity Deal Is a Sign of What's to Come
DJ
08/07China Renaissance hires former CIC private equity head Wang Ou
RE
More news
Chart BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Group LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kathleen Skero Finance Director & Principal Accounting Officer
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
Jay A. Leek Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP30 723
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC17.59%25 114
LEGAL & GENERAL2.21%16 875
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC-3.81%14 256
AMUNDI21.32%12 673
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN5.73%11 418
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group