Blackstone LP : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

These Ordinary Shares may be evidenced by Depositary Receipts.
Reflects securities held directly by Omaha Aggregator (Cayman) L.P.
Reflects securities held directly by Blackstone Capital Partners (Cayman) VI L.P.
Reflects securities held directly by Blackstone GTS Co-Invest L.P.
Reflects securities held directly by Blackstone Family Investment Partnership (Cayman) VI-ESC L.P.
The general partner of each of Omaha Aggregator (Cayman) L.P., Blackstone Capital Partners (Cayman) VI L.P. and Blackstone GTS Co-Invest L.P. is Blackstone Management Associates (Cayman) VI L.P. The general partners of each of Blackstone Management Associates (Cayman) VI L.P. and Blackstone Family Investment Partnership (Cayman) VI-ESC L.P. are BCP VI GP L.L.C. and Blackstone LR Associates (Cayman) VI Ltd.
Reflects securities held directly by BTO Omaha Holdings L.P. The general partner of BTO Omaha Holdings L.P. is BTO Omaha Manager L.L.C. The managing member of BTO Omaha Manager L.L.C. is Blackstone Tactical Opportunities Management Associates (Cayman) L.P. The general partners of Blackstone Tactical Opportunities Management Associates (Cayman) L.P. are BTO GP L.L.C. and Blackstone Tactical Opportunities LR Associates (Cayman) Ltd.
Blackstone Holdings III L.P. is the sole member of each of BCP VI GP L.L.C. and BTO GP L.L.C. and the controlling shareholder of each of Blackstone LR Associates (Cayman) VI Ltd. and Blackstone Tactical Opportunities LR Associates (Cayman) Ltd. The general partner of Blackstone Holdings III L.P.
is Blackstone Holdings III GP L.P. The general partner of Blackstone Holdings III GP L.P. is Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C. The sole member of Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C. is The Blackstone Group Inc. The sole holder of Class C common stock of The Blackstone Group Inc. is Blackstone Group Management L.L.C. Blackstone Group Management L.L.C. is wholly-owned by Blackstone's senior managing directors and controlled by its founder, Stephen A. Schwarzman.
Due to the limitations of the electronic filing system certain Reporting Persons are filing a separate Form 4.
Information with respect to each of the Reporting Persons is given solely by such Reporting Person, and no Reporting Person has responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of information supplied by another Reporting Person.
Each of the Reporting Persons (other than to the extent it directly holds securities reported herein) disclaims beneficial ownership of the securities held by the other Reporting Persons, except to the extent of such Reporting Person's pecuniary interest therein, and, pursuant to Rule 16a-1(a)(4) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each of the Reporting Persons (other than to the extent it directly holds securities reported herein) states that the inclusion of these securities in this report shall not be deemed an admission of beneficial ownership of all of the reported securities for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose.
The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were purchased in multiple transactions ranging from $8.64 to $8.82, inclusive. The Reporting Persons undertake to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares purchased at each separate price in the ranges set forth in footnotes 12 through 14 to this Form 4.
The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were purchased in multiple transactions ranging from $8.37 to $8.62, inclusive.
The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were purchased in multiple transactions ranging from $8.655 to $9.00, inclusive.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
OfficerOther
Blackstone Group Inc
345 PARK AVENUE
X
NEW YORK, NY 10154
BTO GP L.L.C.
C/O THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
X
345 PARK AVENUE
NEW YORK, NY 10154
Blackstone Tactical Opportunities LR Associates (Cayman) Ltd.
C/O THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
X
345 PARK AVENUE
NEW YORK, NY 10154
Blackstone Holdings III L.P.
C/O THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
X
345 PARK AVENUE
NEW YORK, NY 10154
Blackstone Holdings III GP L.P.
C/O THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
X
345 PARK AVENUE
NEW YORK, NY 10154
Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C.
C/O THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
X
345 PARK AVENUE
NEW YORK, NY 10154
SCHWARZMAN STEPHEN A
C/O THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
X
345 PARK AVENUE
NEW YORK, NY 10154
Signatures
BTO GP L.L.C., By:/s/ John G. Finley, Name: John G. Finley, Title: Chief Legal Officer
**Signature of Reporting Person
BLACKSTONE TACTICAL OPPORTUNITIES LR ASSOCIATES (CAYMAN) LTD., By: Blackstone Capital Holdings Director,
L.L.C., its director, By:/s/ John G. Finley, Name: John G. Finley, Title: Chief Legal Officer
**Signature of Reporting Person
BLACKSTONE HOLDINGS III L.P., By: Blackstone Holdings III GP L.P., its general partner, By: Blackstone Holdings III GP
Management L.L.C., its general partner, By:/s/ John G. Finley, Name: John G. Finley, Title: Chief Legal Officer
**Signature of Reporting Person
BLACKSTONE HOLDINGS III GP L.P., By: Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C., its general partner, By:/s/ John G.
Finley, Name: John G. Finley, Title: Chief Legal Officer
9/4/2019
Date
9/4/2019
Date
9/4/2019
Date
9/4/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
BLACKSTONE HOLDINGS III GP MANAGEMENT L.L.C., By:/s/ John G. Finley, Name: John G. Finley, Title: Chief Legal
9/4/2019
Officer
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC., By:/s/ John G. Finley, Name: John G. Finley, Title: Chief Legal Officer
9/4/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
BLACKSTONE GROUP MANAGEMENT L.L.C., By:/s/ John G. Finley, Name: John G. Finley, Title: Chief Legal Officer
9/4/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
/s/ Stephen A. Schwarzman
9/4/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 4(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations.See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
The Blackstone Group LP published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 22:21:06 UTC