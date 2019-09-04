Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Blackstone Group LP    BX

BLACKSTONE GROUP LP

(BX)
SummaryNewsRatingsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Blackstone LP : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 06:22pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Blackstone Group Inc

Gates Industrial Corp plc [ GTES ]

_____ Director

__X__ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

345 PARK AVENUE,

8/30/2019

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

NEW YORK, NY 10154

___ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

_ X _ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially

6.

7. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Owned Following Reported

Ownership

Beneficial Ownership (Instr.

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Transaction(s)

Form:

4)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Direct (D)

or Indirect

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

P

45000

A

$8.75

(12)

1161708

I

See

Footnotes (2)(6)(8)(9)(10)(11)

Ordinary Shares

9/3/2019

P

72000

A

$8.49

(13)

1233708

I

See

Footnotes (2)(6)(8)(9)(10)(11)

Ordinary Shares

9/4/2019

P

45100

A

$8.91

(14)

1278808

I

See

Footnotes (2)(6)(8)(9)(10)(11)

Ordinary Shares

112216476

(1)

I

See

Footnotes (3)(6)(8)(9)(10)(11)

Ordinary Shares

108509467

(1)

I

See

Footnotes (4)(6)(8)(9)(10)(11)

Ordinary Shares

371540

(1)

I

See

Footnotes (5)(6)(8)(9)(10)(11)

Ordinary Shares

22887900

(1)

I

See

Footnotes (7)(8)(9)(10)(11)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. These Ordinary Shares may be evidenced by Depositary Receipts.
  2. Reflects securities held directly by Omaha Aggregator (Cayman) L.P.
  3. Reflects securities held directly by Blackstone Capital Partners (Cayman) VI L.P.
  4. Reflects securities held directly by Blackstone GTS Co-Invest L.P.
  5. Reflects securities held directly by Blackstone Family Investment Partnership (Cayman) VI-ESC L.P.
  6. The general partner of each of Omaha Aggregator (Cayman) L.P., Blackstone Capital Partners (Cayman) VI L.P. and Blackstone GTS Co-Invest L.P. is Blackstone Management Associates (Cayman) VI L.P. The general partners of each of Blackstone Management Associates (Cayman) VI L.P. and Blackstone Family Investment Partnership (Cayman) VI-ESC L.P. are BCP VI GP L.L.C. and Blackstone LR Associates (Cayman) VI Ltd.
  7. Reflects securities held directly by BTO Omaha Holdings L.P. The general partner of BTO Omaha Holdings L.P. is BTO Omaha Manager L.L.C. The managing member of BTO Omaha Manager L.L.C. is Blackstone Tactical Opportunities Management Associates (Cayman) L.P. The general partners of Blackstone Tactical Opportunities Management Associates (Cayman) L.P. are BTO GP L.L.C. and Blackstone Tactical Opportunities LR Associates (Cayman) Ltd.
  8. Blackstone Holdings III L.P. is the sole member of each of BCP VI GP L.L.C. and BTO GP L.L.C. and the controlling shareholder of each of Blackstone LR Associates (Cayman) VI Ltd. and Blackstone Tactical Opportunities LR Associates (Cayman) Ltd. The general partner of Blackstone Holdings III L.P.

is Blackstone Holdings III GP L.P. The general partner of Blackstone Holdings III GP L.P. is Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C. The sole member of Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C. is The Blackstone Group Inc. The sole holder of Class C common stock of The Blackstone Group Inc. is Blackstone Group Management L.L.C. Blackstone Group Management L.L.C. is wholly-owned by Blackstone's senior managing directors and controlled by its founder, Stephen A. Schwarzman.

  1. Due to the limitations of the electronic filing system certain Reporting Persons are filing a separate Form 4.
  2. Information with respect to each of the Reporting Persons is given solely by such Reporting Person, and no Reporting Person has responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of information supplied by another Reporting Person.
  3. Each of the Reporting Persons (other than to the extent it directly holds securities reported herein) disclaims beneficial ownership of the securities held by the other Reporting Persons, except to the extent of such Reporting Person's pecuniary interest therein, and, pursuant to Rule 16a-1(a)(4) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each of the Reporting Persons (other than to the extent it directly holds securities reported herein) states that the inclusion of these securities in this report shall not be deemed an admission of beneficial ownership of all of the reported securities for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose.
  4. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were purchased in multiple transactions ranging from $8.64 to $8.82, inclusive. The Reporting Persons undertake to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares purchased at each separate price in the ranges set forth in footnotes 12 through 14 to this Form 4.
  5. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were purchased in multiple transactions ranging from $8.37 to $8.62, inclusive.
  6. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were purchased in multiple transactions ranging from $8.655 to $9.00, inclusive.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

OfficerOther

Blackstone Group Inc

345 PARK AVENUE

X

NEW YORK, NY 10154

BTO GP L.L.C.

C/O THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.

X

345 PARK AVENUE

NEW YORK, NY 10154

Blackstone Tactical Opportunities LR Associates (Cayman) Ltd.

C/O THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.

X

345 PARK AVENUE

NEW YORK, NY 10154

Blackstone Holdings III L.P.

C/O THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.

X

345 PARK AVENUE

NEW YORK, NY 10154

Blackstone Holdings III GP L.P.

C/O THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.

X

345 PARK AVENUE

NEW YORK, NY 10154

Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C.

C/O THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.

X

345 PARK AVENUE

NEW YORK, NY 10154

SCHWARZMAN STEPHEN A

C/O THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.

X

345 PARK AVENUE

NEW YORK, NY 10154

Signatures

BTO GP L.L.C., By:/s/ John G. Finley, Name: John G. Finley, Title: Chief Legal Officer

**Signature of Reporting Person

BLACKSTONE TACTICAL OPPORTUNITIES LR ASSOCIATES (CAYMAN) LTD., By: Blackstone Capital Holdings Director,

L.L.C., its director, By:/s/ John G. Finley, Name: John G. Finley, Title: Chief Legal Officer

**Signature of Reporting Person

BLACKSTONE HOLDINGS III L.P., By: Blackstone Holdings III GP L.P., its general partner, By: Blackstone Holdings III GP

Management L.L.C., its general partner, By:/s/ John G. Finley, Name: John G. Finley, Title: Chief Legal Officer

**Signature of Reporting Person

BLACKSTONE HOLDINGS III GP L.P., By: Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C., its general partner, By:/s/ John G.

Finley, Name: John G. Finley, Title: Chief Legal Officer

9/4/2019

Date

9/4/2019

Date

9/4/2019

Date

9/4/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

BLACKSTONE HOLDINGS III GP MANAGEMENT L.L.C., By:/s/ John G. Finley, Name: John G. Finley, Title: Chief Legal

9/4/2019

Officer

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC., By:/s/ John G. Finley, Name: John G. Finley, Title: Chief Legal Officer

9/4/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

BLACKSTONE GROUP MANAGEMENT L.L.C., By:/s/ John G. Finley, Name: John G. Finley, Title: Chief Legal Officer

9/4/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

/s/ Stephen A. Schwarzman

9/4/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

The Blackstone Group LP published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 22:21:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
06:22pBLACKSTONE LP : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
06:16aPhilippines' Metro Pacific Hospitals files for IPO
RE
09/03BLACKSTONE GROUP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
08/30BLACKSTONE LP : Sona Group, Blackstone And Comstar To Create Global Automotive P..
PU
08/30Scout24's activist shareholders gain non-executive board seat
RE
08/30Siccar Point woos buyers with 600 million boe reserves, tax incentive
RE
08/29BLACKSTONE LP : Bennett Goodman to Retire from Blackstone; Remains Chairman of B..
AQ
08/24Sinclair Seeks More Local Sports Networks -- WSJ
DJ
08/16Buyout firms KKR, Blackstone among bidders for Philippine hospitals group -so..
RE
08/16EXCLUSIVE : Buyout firms KKR, Blackstone among bidders for Philippine hospitals ..
RE
More news
Chart BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Group LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kathleen Skero Finance Director & Principal Accounting Officer
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
Jay A. Leek Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP32 217
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC18.88%25 853
LEGAL & GENERAL-4.68%15 800
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC-12.24%13 110
AMUNDI26.41%12 899
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN2.22%10 826
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group