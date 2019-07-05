Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Blackstone Group LP    BX

BLACKSTONE GROUP LP

(BX)
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exclusive: North Sea oil producer Siccar Point eyes sale - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 04:49am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Private equity-backed oil and gas producer Siccar Point is testing the waters for its potential sale later this year, hoping to attract interest for its mostly untapped North Sea resources, industry and banking sources said.

Siccar Point has in recent days invited over a dozen companies to review data on its Corona Ridge area in the west of Shetlands area with the aim of selling down part of its 70% stake in the Cambo field, according to sources close to the process.

The company however hopes that the interest in Cambo will draw offers for its entire portfolio, which includes stakes in a number of major North Sea projects at various stages of development, the sources said.

The projects include stakes in the Mariner field which is operated by Norway's Equinor and is expected to start production later this year as well as Rosebank, a large project also operated by Equinor.

Siccar Point, headed by Jonathan Roger, a former Centrica executive, and backed by private equity firm Blue Water Energy and Blackstone, is valued at over $2 billion, according to consultancy WoodMackenzie and one of the sources.

Any decision on a sale of Cambo or Siccar Point as a whole will take place later this year, one of the sources said.

"A Cambo farm down might result in a broader transaction for the company," one of the sources said.

Investment bank Rothschild and Lambert Energy Advisory are running the process for Siccar Point, according to the sources.

Siccar Point did not respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for Blackstone declined to comment. Blue Water, Lambert and Rothschild were not immediately available.

Royal Dutch Shell last year acquired a 30% stake in the Cambo field which Siccar Point aims to develop after successful well tests in August 2018.

The field holds around 500 billion cubic feet of natural gas available for development, according to the company's 2018 financial statement.

Siccar Point is one of several new private equity-back oil companies in the North Sea. It emerged as a major player following the $1 billion acquisition of Austrian oil and gas company OMV's UK business in November 2016.

Many of the companies, such as private-equity backed Chrysaor and Neptune, are aiming for future stock market floatations, but uncertainty over the oil price outlook has dampened investor appetite.

Siccar Point had near 479 million barrels of oil equivalent in discovered reserves by the end of 2018, the financial statement said. Its output last year averaged 11,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day and group profit was $161 million.

Last year it sought buyers for its 20% stake in Rosebank, but the sale process was put on hold after the field's operator Chevron sold its stake to Equinor.


(Graphic: Energy IPOs -

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by David Evans)

By Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla

Stocks treated in this article : Equinor ASA, OMV AG, Blackstone Group LP
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP End-of-day quote.
EQUINOR ASA -0.61% 170.2 Delayed Quote.-6.83%
OMV AG 1.23% 43.76 End-of-day quote.13.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
04:49aEXCLUSIVE : North Sea oil producer Siccar Point eyes sale - sources
RE
07/03EXCLUSIVE : Sweden's EQT targets Asia Pacific as IPO decision looms
RE
More news
Chart BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Group LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kathleen Skero Finance Director & Principal Accounting Officer
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
Jay A. Leek Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP31 716
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC18.84%25 944
LEGAL & GENERAL20.35%20 617
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC18.85%17 891
AMUNDI35.18%14 067
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN10.01%12 020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About