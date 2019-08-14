Log in
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP    BX

BLACKSTONE GROUP LP

(BX)
SummaryNewsRatingsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

India's Coffee Day to sell Bengaluru tech park to Blackstone, cut debt

0
08/14/2019 | 06:07am EDT
The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd said on Wednesday it planned to sell a tech park it owned in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru to Blackstone for up to 30 billion rupees ($421 million), in an effort to cut debt.

The announcement comes weeks after the company's founder was found dead in a river in southern India, sparking speculation that he was under intense financial strain and prompting the company to look for options to deleverage its assets.

Coffee Day said it entered a non-binding letter of intent with U.S.-based private equity firm Blackstone for the sale. It also approved the sale of AlphaGrep Securities, a trading firm it owns for 280 million rupees.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP End-of-day quote.
COFFEE DAY ENTERPRISES LTD -5.00% 69.4 End-of-day quote.-75.11%
LONDON COFFEE -1.07% 1765 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Chart BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Group LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kathleen Skero Finance Director & Principal Accounting Officer
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
Jay A. Leek Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP31 516
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC17.59%25 573
LEGAL & GENERAL2.21%16 907
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC-3.81%14 370
AMUNDI21.32%12 636
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN5.73%11 176
