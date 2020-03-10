Log in
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund : Blackstone / GSO Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions

03/10/2020 | 09:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC, an affiliate of GSO Capital Partners LP ("GSO"), announced monthly distributions for the three listed closed-end funds it advises, Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE: BSL), Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE: BGX), and Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE: BGB) (each a "Fund" and together the "Funds").

The Funds' monthly distributions are set forth below. The following dates apply to the distribution declarations for the Funds:

Ticker

Fund

Monthly Distribution Per Share

BSL

Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

$0.098

BGX

Long-Short Credit Income Fund

$0.112

BGB

Strategic Credit Fund

$0.102

 

Ex-Date:

March 23, 2020

April 22, 2020

May 20, 2020

Record Date:

March 24, 2020

April 23, 2020

May 21, 2020

Payable Date:

March 31, 2020

April 30, 2020

May 29, 2020

The Funds declare a set of monthly distributions each quarter in amounts closely tied to the respective Fund's recent average monthly net income. As a result, the monthly distribution amounts for the Funds typically vary quarter-to-quarter, and shareholders of any Fund should not expect that Fund to continue to pay distributions in the same amounts shown above. The dynamic distribution strategy provides GSO with greater flexibility to maintain portfolio credit quality in varying market conditions. In addition, the dynamic distribution strategy reduces the need to retain reserves from net investment income to support the stability of future distributions.

A portion of each distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net investment income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, or return of capital. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of these distributions will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during its fiscal year and will be made after the Fund's year end. Each Fund will send to investors a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will define how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

About Blackstone and GSO Capital Partners

Blackstone is one of the world's leading investment firms. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our businesses, with $571 billion in assets under management, include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis.

GSO Capital Partners LP is the global credit investment platform of Blackstone. Our credit segment, which consists principally of GSO, has approximately $144 billion of assets under management. GSO is one of the largest alternative managers in the world focused on the leveraged-finance, or non-investment grade related, marketplace. GSO seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns in its business by investing in a broad array of strategies including mezzanine debt, distressed investing, leveraged loans and other special-situation strategies. Its funds are major providers of credit for small and middle-market companies and they also advance rescue financing to help distressed companies.

Investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker.

Contact the Funds at 1 (877) 299-1588 or visit the Funds' website at www.blackstone-gso.com for additional information.

