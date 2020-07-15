Log in
Nyse  >  Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.    BXMT

Blackstone Mortgage Trust : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/15/2020 | 09:16am EDT

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) today announced that it will publish its second quarter 2020 earnings presentation on its website at www.bxmt.com and file its Form 10-Q pre-market on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The company will also host a conference call the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET to review results.

To register for the webcast, please use the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1345604&tp_key=7fe935a16b

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the company's website at www.bxmt.com approximately two hours after the event.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is a real estate finance company that originates senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate in North America, Europe, and Australia. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from our loan portfolio. Our portfolio is composed of loans secured by high-quality, institutional assets in major markets, sponsored by experienced, well-capitalized real estate investment owners and operators. These senior loans are capitalized by accessing a variety of financing options, depending on our view of the most prudent strategy available for each of our investments. We are externally managed by BXMT Advisors L.L.C., a subsidiary of Blackstone. Further information is available at www.bxmt.com.

About Blackstone

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is one of the world’s leading investment firms. Blackstone seeks to create positive economic impact and long-term value for its investors, the companies it invests in, and the communities in which it works. Blackstone does this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Blackstone’s asset management businesses, with $538 billion in assets under management, include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s current views with respect to, among other things, Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s operations and financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “indicator,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Blackstone Mortgage Trust believes these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in the filings. Blackstone Mortgage Trust assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward‐looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events or circumstances.


© Business Wire 2020
